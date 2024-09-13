Arkansas State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday Afternoon

After getting waxed by the Texas Longhorns, the Michigan Wolverines (1-1) look to bounce back Saturday at Noon at The Big House against Arkansas State Sea Wolves (2-0).

Three turnovers by the Wolverines in conjunction with a statement game from Longhorns’ QB Quinn Ewers and Sherrone Moore’s club needs an Arkansas State to get the train back on the tracks in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is sticking with Davis Warren under center. The senior signal-caller has been ineffective through the first two games of the season. He should find more solid footing against the Red Wolves whose defense ranks in the bottom tenth of college football.

Expect a heavy dose of ground and pound should Warren wobble at all trying to move the Wolverines down the field through the air. With the Big Ten season knocking on the door, this needs to be a get right game for the Wolverines on both sides of the ball.

Game Details and How to watch Arkansas State vs. Michigan Saturday afternoon

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 12 PM EST

· Site: The Big House

· City: Ann Arbor, MI

· TV/Streaming: BTN

Latest Game odds for Arkansas State vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Arkansas State (+1100), Michigan (-2500)

o Spread: Wolverines -22.5

o Over/Under: 47.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is expecting the Wolverines’ defense to bounce back against the Red Wolves Saturday:

“I’m taking the Arkansas State Team Total UNDER when they visit The Big House and the Michigan Wolverines. I know Michigan was actually torched by Quinn Ewers, who’s now the Heisman favorite, and the Texas Longhorns, but I think that defense will resemble what they looked like in Week 1, when they held Fresno State to 10 points. I like the Team Total UNDER for Arkansas State.”

Quarterback matchup for Arkansas State vs. Michigan

o Red Wolves: QB Jaylen Raynor is a true duel threat signal-caller. He leads Arkansas State with 572 yards passing and 122 yards rushing. He has thrown for 3 TDs as well as 2 INTs and has rushed for 2 scores as well.

o Wolverines: Davis Warren is completing just over 63% of his passes but the yardage is just not there. The senior has thrown for a paltry 322 yards through 2 games this season. In addition, he has thrown more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2).

Sea Wolves vs. Wolverines player news & recent stats

§ Arkansas State is coached by Saugatuck, Michigan native Butch Jones

§ Jones played his college football at Ferris State

§ Arkansas State is 2-34 vs. ranked teams with the last win coming in 2016 vs. Troy

§ Red Wolves RB Zak Wallace has 40 career TDs to rank #2 among active FBS players

§ Michigan TE Colston Loveland leads the team with 16 receptions for 157 yards and a TD

§ Michigan K Dominic Zvada (5-5 FGs) transferred from Arkansas State

