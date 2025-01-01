College football 2025 transfer portal tracker

Some college football players are preparing for the postseason, but others are already on the move to play for different teams. Follow along here to track the latest transfer portal news across college football.

When does the transfer portal close?

The transfer portal opened on Monday, Dec. 9th and closed on December 28th.

How many players enter the transfer portal?

Over the first six years of the portal era, the total number of FBS players who have transferred has more than doubled from 1,561 in 2018-19 to over 3,700 in last year’s cycle, according to NCAA transfer data.

The total number of players among FBS scholarship transfers rose from 1,946 in 2021-22 to 2,303 in 2022-23, and then up to 2,707 in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, the total number of NCAA football players across all divisions who entered the the portal exceeded 11,000.

Here is a look at some of the big names entering the transfer portal this year:

Quarterbacks

Maalik Murphy from Duke to Oregon State

Braedyn Locke from Wisconsin to Arizona

Beau Pribula from Penn State to Missouri

Fernando Mendoza from Cal to Indiana

John Mateer from Washington State to Oklahoma

Miller Moss from USC to Louisville

Billy Edwards from Maryland to Wisconsin

Kaidon Salter from Liberty to Colorado

Conner Weigman from Texas A&M to Houston

Thomas Castellanos from Boston College to Florida State

Devon Dampier from New Mexico to Utah

Ashton Daniels from Stanford to Auburn

Rickie Collins from LSU to Syracuse

Dylan Lonergan from Alabama to Boston College

Walker White from Auburn to Baylor

Running backs

Cameron Cook from TCU

Justice Haynes from Alabama to Michigan

Dante Dowdell from Nebraska to Kentucky

Pass catchers

Zachariah Branch from USC

Kevin Concepcion from NC State Texas A&M

Malachi Fields from Virginia to Notre Dame

Dane Key from Kentucky to Nebraska

Max Klare from Purdue to Ohio State

Isaiah Horton from Miami to Alabama

Duce Robinson from USC to Florida State

Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech to Auburn

CJ Daniels from LSU to Miami

Micah Hudson from Texas Tech to Texas A&M

Jayden Ballard from Ohio State to Wisconsin

Jamari Johnson from Louisville to Oregon

Chris Long from Rutgers to Syracuse

Nic Anderson from Oklahoma to LSU

Kyron Hudson from USC to Penn State

Barion Brown from Kentucky to LSU

Offensive lineman

Howard Sampson from UNC to Texas Tech

Alex Harkey from Texas State to Oregon

Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma to UCLA

Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech to Auburn

Defensive lineman

Omari Abor from SMU

Trevon McAlpine from Texas Tech to Tulane

Lee Hunter from UCF to Texas Tech

Aaron Bryant from Texas to Vanderbilt

Jehiem Oatis from Alabama to Colorado

Linebackers

Tony Grimes from UNLV

Jaylin Davies from UCLA

Charles Brantley from Michigan State to Miami

Deshawn Purdie from Charlotte to Florida

Dillon Thieneman from Purdue to Oregon

Caleb Downs from Alabama to Ohio State

Jayden Bellamy from Syracuse

Derion Gullette from Texas to Mississippi State

Antonio Kite from Auburn to Ole Miss

Leon Lowry from Wisconsin to Illinois

Key Lawrence from Ole Miss to UCLA

Defensive backs

Zion Branch from USC

Princewill Umanmielen from Nebraska to Ole Miss

Williams Nwaneri from Missouri to Nebraska

Jaiden Francois from Utah State

Tarrion Grant from Purdue to Texas Tech

Jacobie Henderson from Marshall to Rutgers

Kelby Collins from Florida to Alabama

James Williams from Nebraska to Florida State

DJ Graham from Utah State to Kansas

Special teams

Jack McCallister from Washington to Nebraska