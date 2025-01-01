College football 2025 transfer portal tracker
Some college football players are preparing for the postseason, but others are already on the move to play for different teams. Follow along here to track the latest transfer portal news across college football.
When does the transfer portal close?
The transfer portal opened on Monday, Dec. 9th and closed on December 28th.
How many players enter the transfer portal?
Over the first six years of the portal era, the total number of FBS players who have transferred has more than doubled from 1,561 in 2018-19 to over 3,700 in last year’s cycle, according to NCAA transfer data.
The total number of players among FBS scholarship transfers rose from 1,946 in 2021-22 to 2,303 in 2022-23, and then up to 2,707 in 2023-24.
In 2023-24, the total number of NCAA football players across all divisions who entered the the portal exceeded 11,000.
Here is a look at some of the big names entering the transfer portal this year:
Quarterbacks
Maalik Murphy from Duke to Oregon State
Braedyn Locke from Wisconsin to Arizona
Beau Pribula from Penn State to Missouri
Fernando Mendoza from Cal to Indiana
John Mateer from Washington State to Oklahoma
Miller Moss from USC to Louisville
Billy Edwards from Maryland to Wisconsin
Kaidon Salter from Liberty to Colorado
Conner Weigman from Texas A&M to Houston
Thomas Castellanos from Boston College to Florida State
Devon Dampier from New Mexico to Utah
Ashton Daniels from Stanford to Auburn
Rickie Collins from LSU to Syracuse
Dylan Lonergan from Alabama to Boston College
Walker White from Auburn to Baylor
Running backs
Cameron Cook from TCU
Justice Haynes from Alabama to Michigan
Dante Dowdell from Nebraska to Kentucky
Pass catchers
Zachariah Branch from USC
Kevin Concepcion from NC State Texas A&M
Malachi Fields from Virginia to Notre Dame
Dane Key from Kentucky to Nebraska
Max Klare from Purdue to Ohio State
Isaiah Horton from Miami to Alabama
Duce Robinson from USC to Florida State
Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech to Auburn
CJ Daniels from LSU to Miami
Micah Hudson from Texas Tech to Texas A&M
Jayden Ballard from Ohio State to Wisconsin
Jamari Johnson from Louisville to Oregon
Chris Long from Rutgers to Syracuse
Nic Anderson from Oklahoma to LSU
Kyron Hudson from USC to Penn State
Barion Brown from Kentucky to LSU
Offensive lineman
Howard Sampson from UNC to Texas Tech
Alex Harkey from Texas State to Oregon
Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma to UCLA
Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech to Auburn
Defensive lineman
Omari Abor from SMU
Trevon McAlpine from Texas Tech to Tulane
Lee Hunter from UCF to Texas Tech
Aaron Bryant from Texas to Vanderbilt
Jehiem Oatis from Alabama to Colorado
Linebackers
Tony Grimes from UNLV
Jaylin Davies from UCLA
Charles Brantley from Michigan State to Miami
Deshawn Purdie from Charlotte to Florida
Dillon Thieneman from Purdue to Oregon
Caleb Downs from Alabama to Ohio State
Jayden Bellamy from Syracuse
Derion Gullette from Texas to Mississippi State
Antonio Kite from Auburn to Ole Miss
Leon Lowry from Wisconsin to Illinois
Key Lawrence from Ole Miss to UCLA
Defensive backs
Zion Branch from USC
Princewill Umanmielen from Nebraska to Ole Miss
Williams Nwaneri from Missouri to Nebraska
Jaiden Francois from Utah State
Tarrion Grant from Purdue to Texas Tech
Jacobie Henderson from Marshall to Rutgers
Kelby Collins from Florida to Alabama
James Williams from Nebraska to Florida State
DJ Graham from Utah State to Kansas
Special teams
Jack McCallister from Washington to Nebraska