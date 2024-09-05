Colorado at Nebraska Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

Colorado and Nebraska each started their seasons last weekend with victories. Only one of the two will remain undefeated after this weekend as the two meet Saturday Night on NBC in a rematch from last season. Colorado upset the Cornhuskers in Boulder, CO last fall in what was a magical start to their season. The Buffaloes racked up 454 yards of offense and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims was a turnover machine. Sims and the Cornhuskers coughed up the rock four times.

This season Nebraska turns to Dylan Raiola, a true freshman QB out of Buford, GA. The five-star recruit signed in January with Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers after initially committing to Ohio State. He is blessed with elite arm talent and supreme poise. His potential is through the roof and so are the hopes of Cornhusker Nation.

Colorado’s offense, led by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, expects to have another big game. Sanders and Hunter are elite players and Heisman contenders. Colorado’s lack of a rushing attack, however, might lead to a few issues Saturday. There is no doubt, though, that Sanders has the talent in his arm to keep this one competitive.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and, of course, our predictions, picks, and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: Memorial Stadium

● City: Lincoln, NE

● TV/Streaming: NBC

Game odds for Colorado vs. Nebraska

● Moneyline : Colorado +220, Nebraska -275

● Spread : Nebraska -7.5

● Total : 58.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the points with Colorado.

“I’m taking Colorado +7.5. There’s a sense that Raiola is the answer to all the problems that Nebraska faced last season. However, plugging in a true freshman QB isn’t always a simple fix, regardless of how good he may be.

Nebraska will improve from last season’s 111th-ranked offensive success rate with Raiola under center. However, their defense must improve as well. Allowing over 390 yards to Sanders in last year’s game is something they must correct.

If Colorado can keep Sanders upright, they will live to win this game. It will come down to whether Colorado’s offensive weapons can overcome at least a poor, if not non-existent, run game.”

Names to Know for Colorado and Nebraska

○ Buffaloes: QB Sheduer Sanders – One of the top QB prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sanders threw for 445 yards and 4 TDs last week. Against Nebraska last season, Sanders threw for 393 yards and 2 TDs.

○ Cornhuskers: QB Dylan Raiola – True freshman QB Raiola threw for 238 yards and 2 TDs in limited action in Nebraska’s Week 1 win over UTEP.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers

● Colorado gave up 449 yards of offense to North Dakota State

● Nebraska only allowed 56 rushing yards in their game against UTEP

● Colorado beat Nebraska last season 36-14

● Nebraska was penalized three times for 35 yards last week against UTEP

● Colorado was 7-4-1 against the spread last season

● The OVER cashed in 6 of Colorado’s games last season

● Nebraska was 1-3-0 against the spread as a home favorite last season

