Stan Wawrinka, Richard Gasquet receive French Open wild cards

PARIS — Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka and French veteran Richard Gasquet were among eight men given wild-card entries for the French Open.

Wawrinka, who turned 40 in March, won the Australian Open in 2014 for his first Grand Slam singles title and added major wins at the French Open in 2015 and the 2016 U.S. Open.

The Swiss player has battled injuries in recent years and has dropped to No. 132 in the ATP rankings.

Gasquet will be playing his final tournament in Paris. The 38-year-old Frenchman, who reached a career-best ranking of No. 7 back in 2007, was once regarded as a potential Grand Slam winner but could never get past the semifinals at any major. Gasquet reached the Wimbledon semifinals twice and was also a semifinalist at the U.S Open. He claimed 16 Tour titles and was a member of the France team that won the 2017 Davis Cup.