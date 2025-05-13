 Skip navigation
Top News

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open

  
Published May 13, 2025 12:24 PM

LONDON — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray just two weeks ahead of the French Open, following a dismal start to the clay-court season.

Murray’s representatives announced that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. “I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

The decision comes after Djokovic lost his opening match in his last two tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid, both on clay.

Djokovic thanked Murray in a post on social media “for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court.”

“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

Djokovic said in February that Murray had agreed to stay on for an “indefinite” period, including “some clay-court tournaments” this season. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament this season after having to retire from the Australian Open semifinals with a hamstring injury and losing in the final in Miami to leave him one shy of 100th career title.