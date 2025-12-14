Council’s huge day, final-play stop help No. 19 Kansas edge NC State in overtime 77-76

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier
Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn’s 79-51 rout of 16th-ranked USC with JuJu Watkins looking on
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Mets adding Jorge Polanco, Kenley Jansen moves on to Tigers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza secures Heisman Trophy, the first in Indiana’s history

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at Xavier
Azzi Fudd leads No. 1 UConn’s 79-51 rout of 16th-ranked USC with JuJu Watkins looking on
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Mets adding Jorge Polanco, Kenley Jansen moves on to Tigers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza secures Heisman Trophy, the first in Indiana’s history

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Council’s huge day, final-play stop help No. 19 Kansas edge NC State in overtime 77-76

  
Published December 13, 2025 08:56 PM
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kansas

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) celebrates after defeating the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. had career highs of 36 points and nine made 3-pointers to help No. 19 Kansas edge N.C. State 77-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Council had made just 5 of 27 3s coming into the game, but took advantage of open looks early then largely carried the Jayhawks (8-3) down the stretch — including scoring Kansas’ last 13 points of regulation and feeding Flory Bidunga’s go-ahead dunk with 51.9 seconds left in the OT.

N.C. State (7-4) had one final possession to win it, inbounding from near halfcourt with 1.0 seconds left. But Darrion Williams’ fading 3 on the catch missed everything to end this one.

Kansas freshman star Darryn Peterson had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. But he abruptly checked out of a tight game with 2:15 left and didn’t return, watching from the bench in an exit coming shortly after he missed seven games with a hamstring strain.

Council finished 13 of 27 from the floor and 9 of 15 from behind the arc to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Quadir Copeland scored 19 points to lead the Wolfpack, while Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Kansas: The Jayhawks return home to face Towson on Tuesday.

N.C. State: Texas Southern visits the Wolfpack on Wednesday.