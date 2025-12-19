 Skip navigation
John Means
John Means tears Achilles tendon and says he was about to sign a 2026 contract
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss bracing for a better Tulane team in College Football Playoff opener

Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed

John Means
John Means tears Achilles tendon and says he was about to sign a 2026 contract
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss bracing for a better Tulane team in College Football Playoff opener

Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed

Miami’s Marcus Allen diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will miss remainder of season

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:38 PM
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
December 17, 2025 12:59 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian recap the Kansas-NC State showstopper, discussing Melvin Council's three-point barrage and if Darryn Peterson's hamstring injury may keep him out of the rest of the season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami sophomore forward Marcus Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced.

The Hurricanes and Allen’s family said he was diagnosed following routine medical tests. Allen, a Miami native who started his college career at Missouri before joining the Hurricanes this year, averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game this season.

He already has started chemotherapy treatments.

“Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time,” Miami coach Jai Lucas said. “Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health.”

Allen was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school and led Miami Norland High to a state championship in 2024 after averaging 22.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He was picked for the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game, plus helped AZ Compass Prep to the title game at the GEICO nationals in 2023.

“We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family,” Allen’s family said in a statement. “We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH.”