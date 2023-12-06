 Skip navigation
Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough transfers to Louisville after 3 seasons with Red Raiders

  
Published December 6, 2023 04:04 PM
Tyler Shough

Sep 23, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws a pass during warmups prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Queen/Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough says on social media that he will transfer to No. 16 Louisville after a three-year stint with the Red Raiders highlighted by a victory in last season’s Texas Bowl.

Shough wrote “Let’s Play Football. #GoCards” with a photo of himself in a black Louisville jersey on X, formerly known as Twitter. He will turn 25 in late next September during his seventh and final season of college eligibility in a career that includes three seasons at Oregon.

Shough completed 67 of 111 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions in four games this season before sustaining a broken fibula against West Virginia. He went 9-4 as a Red Raiders starter despite missing parts of three seasons with injuries.

Shough was sidelined for six games early last season with a shoulder injury before returning to start five of seven contests, ending with a 42-25 bowl victory over Mississippi in which he earned MVP honors after passing for 242 yards and a TD.

Shough has passed for 4,625 career yards and 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He joins a Cardinals squad seeking a successor to Jack Plummer, who led the team to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game before falling to No. 4 Florida State.