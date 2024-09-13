Georgia at Kentucky Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 14

After losing in the SEC Championship and being left out of the College Football Playoffs, the Georgia Bulldogs have been on a tear. They beat down Florida State in the Orange Bowl 63-3 and opened the season with a 34-3 thrashing of Clemson in Atalanta.

Kirby Smart has his squad on a mission to win their third National Championship in four years.

Kentucky hopes to spoil the Bulldogs’ season with an upset. The Wildcats are 24-point underdogs and have not beaten Georgia since 2019.

The Wildcats must learn to operate efficiently on offense after losing OC Liam Coen to the NFL.

If last week indicates how the Kentucky offense will look, they might be in for a long night and an even longer season.

Game details & how to watch Bulldogs vs Wildcats tonight

● Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM EST

● Site: Kroger Field

● City: Lexington, KY

● TV/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for Georgia vs Kentucky

● Moneyline: Kentucky +1250, Georgia -3000

● Spread: Georgia -23.5

● Total: 45

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is taking Georgia -12.5 in the 1st half

“This is a total mismatch on both sides of the field. We saw Kentucky’s offense struggle last week against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are stout on the defensive line, but the Bulldogs are filthy.

Brock Vandagriff’s passing line is set at 130 yards. That makes me think the Wildcats try to find success on the ground. The Bulldogs will stack the box and dare Vandagriff to beat them.

Georgia gets out to an early lead here and coasts to a win.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: SEC Championship Winner Odds:

Favorite: Georgia +170

Kentucky +20000

Names to Know for Georgia and Kentucky

○ Bulldogs: QB Carson Beck – Beck, an early first-round draft prospect, is the engine that makes this Bulldogs offense run.

○ Wildcats: QB Brock Vandagriff – The former Georgia QB was held to just 30 yards through the air last week. His 18.4 QBR is good enough for 127th in the country.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Bulldogs vs. Wildcats

Georgia is 3-0 in the last three games against the Wildcats

Kentucky has lost four straight home conference games

Georgia has 0 turnovers on the season

Kentucky is 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games

