 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Adam Long breaks 30-year-plus PGA Tour record in Bermuda
nbc_cbb_bigten_mccaffreyperkinsintv_231108.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Quadrupleheader on Peacock: Live stream info, tip off times, and more
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Chase Elliott seeks improved performance in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
nbc_bte_heismanchat_231108.jpg
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Adam Long breaks 30-year-plus PGA Tour record in Bermuda
nbc_cbb_bigten_mccaffreyperkinsintv_231108.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Quadrupleheader on Peacock: Live stream info, tip off times, and more
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Chase Elliott seeks improved performance in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
nbc_bte_heismanchat_231108.jpg
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Maryland vs Nebraska: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 11 matchup

  
Published November 9, 2023 10:00 AM

The Maryland Terrapins face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday, November 11 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The winner of this match up will become bowl eligible.

Live coverage kicks off at 12:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Maryland Terrapins vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big 10 Football game.

RELATED: College Football: Top 25 - Week 11

Maryland Terrapins:

The Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off their worst defeat in the last two years after a brutal 51-15 loss to Penn State last week. The Terps started off the season strong with 5 straight wins but have lost the last four consecutive games putting them out of contention in the Big Ten East.

Despite the loss, the Terps have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten this season. Redshirt senior QB Tualia Tagovailoa leads the conference in completions (281), passing yards (2,486), passing touchdowns (21), and points responsible for (152).

Tagovailoa has set career school records for passing yards (10,365), passing touchdowns (72), total touchdowns (84), completions (883), completion percentage (66.8), and 300-yard passing games (14).

The Terps are aiming to qualify for a bowl game for the third straight season.

RELATED: Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) fell 20-17 to Michigan State last week, putting an end to their 3-game win streak, however, Nebraska is on the verge of making it’s first bowl appearance since 2016. The team, led by head coach Matt Rhule who is in his first year with the Cornhuskers, can take the Big Ten West if they win out and if Minnesota suffers one more loss. The Iowa Hawkeyes currently lead the conference with a 4-2 record.

Nebraska has failed to reach a bowl game in the last six years.

How to watch Maryland vs Nebraska:

  • When: Saturday, November 11
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten on Peacock?

Big Ten football games will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games:

Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern (playing at Wrigley Field)
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11
Noon
Maryland at Nebraska
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11
3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue
NBC,Peacock
Sat, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Nov. 18
3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
NBC,Peacock
Friday, Nov. 24
7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)
NBC,Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.