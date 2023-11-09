How to watch Maryland vs Nebraska: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 11 matchup

The Maryland Terrapins face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday, November 11 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The winner of this match up will become bowl eligible.

Live coverage kicks off at 12:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Maryland Terrapins vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big 10 Football game.

RELATED: College Football: Top 25 - Week 11

Maryland Terrapins:

The Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off their worst defeat in the last two years after a brutal 51-15 loss to Penn State last week. The Terps started off the season strong with 5 straight wins but have lost the last four consecutive games putting them out of contention in the Big Ten East.

Despite the loss, the Terps have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten this season. Redshirt senior QB Tualia Tagovailoa leads the conference in completions (281), passing yards (2,486), passing touchdowns (21), and points responsible for (152).

Tagovailoa has set career school records for passing yards (10,365), passing touchdowns (72), total touchdowns (84), completions (883), completion percentage (66.8), and 300-yard passing games (14).

The Terps are aiming to qualify for a bowl game for the third straight season.



RELATED: Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) fell 20-17 to Michigan State last week, putting an end to their 3-game win streak, however, Nebraska is on the verge of making it’s first bowl appearance since 2016. The team, led by head coach Matt Rhule who is in his first year with the Cornhuskers, can take the Big Ten West if they win out and if Minnesota suffers one more loss. The Iowa Hawkeyes currently lead the conference with a 4-2 record.

Nebraska has failed to reach a bowl game in the last six years.

How to watch Maryland vs Nebraska:

When: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska Time: Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten on Peacock

Big Ten football games will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games:

Sat., Nov. 4

3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern (playing at Wrigley Field)

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 4

7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

Noon

Maryland at Nebraska

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue

NBC, Peacock

Sat, Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 18

3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Friday, Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.

