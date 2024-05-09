 Skip navigation
Brendan Sullivan announces his transfer from Northwestern to Iowa. Hawkeyes’ QB situation dire after spring

  
Published May 9, 2024 01:39 PM
Brendan Sullivan

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch/Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brendan Sullivan has announced his transfer from Northwestern to Iowa, a critical addition for a team that saw one of its 2023 starting quarterbacks leave the program after spring practice and has another still recovering from a major knee injury.

Sullivan announced his decision on social media and the Iowa program reposted it on its X account.

Sullivan started four games and appeared in six for the Wildcats last season. He completed 63 of 99 passes, with two interceptions, for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran 75 times for 160 yards and two TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior from Davison, Michigan, will have two years of eligibility at Iowa, which is trying to turn around one of the least productive offenses over the past three years.

Iowa had hoped to make progress with Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, who started the first five games before he tore the ACL in his left knee. McNamara was limited in spring practice. Deacon Hill started the last nine games and entered the transfer portal after the team’s spring scrimmage.