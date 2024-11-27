How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa Week 14 College Football: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers pay a visit to Kinnick Stadium to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about the Big Ten football game and additional college football live streaming information.

Second-year head coach Matt Rhule has helped Nebraska (6-5) secure bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2016. A win on Friday would also give the Cornhuskers their first non-losing season since they were last bowl-eligible.

Freshman QB Dylan Raiola is coming off of arguably his best game of the season, helping lead Nebraska to a 44-25 win over Wisconsin. The first-year signal caller is ranked 10th among Big Ten quarterbacks with 218.6 passing yards per game and a 12-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The milestone victory in Week 13 has helped solidify his place as part of Nebraska’s rebuild.

For Iowa (7-5), all eyes are on junior running back Kaleb Johnson, who is in the middle of a record-breaking season for the Hawkeyes. The Ohio-native is currently ranked second nationally in rushing yards (1,492), trailing only Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty, as well as fourth in rushing touchdowns (21). The Hawkeyes will be looking for another big game out of Johnson against a Nebraska defense that has surrendered just six rushing touchdowns on the season.

Here’s how to watch the game:

When: Friday, November 29

Friday, November 29 Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

Nebraska vs. Iowa football head-to-head record and history

This Friday marks the 55th meeting between Nebraska and Iowa. The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series with a 30-21-3 record, while the Hawkeyes have the advantage 9-4 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference. The most recent matchup saw Iowa get the win by a score of 13-10, and the last six meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less.

How many years in a row has Nebraska football played on Black Friday?

Nebraska has played on Black Friday every year since 1990 and have faced Iowa in each matchup since joining the Big Ten in 2011. A two-year hiatus from 2020-2021 put a pause on the Black Friday tradition, but it was soon restored by the Big Ten in 2022.

