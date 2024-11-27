How to watch Washington vs No. 1 Oregon: TV/streaming info, game preview for Week 14 college football game

It’s the final weekend of the college football regular season and the No. 1 team in the nation, the Oregon Ducks, are looking to finish a perfect 12-0 when they host Washington Saturday night on NBC and Peacock. In its first season in the Big Ten, Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad has been unstoppable, and has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game (Saturday, December 7th). With a win Saturday, they’d be undefeated and untied for just the second time since 1900, after finishing 12-0 in the regular season and reaching the national championship game back in 2010.

Not only are the Ducks undefeated — they’re the only remaining undefeated team in the FBS. The first season of the 12-team college football playoff has been marked by major upsets, with powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas all suffering losses (Ohio State’s loss was handed to them by Oregon in one of the biggest games of the season, and Oregon’s “statement win” of 2024). Most consider top-ranked Oregon a lock for a spot in that playoff bracket, but they’ll need to get through this weekend first. History hasn’t been in the Ducks’ favor when facing the Huskies — Lanning’s Oregon is 0-3 against Washington, including two losses last season that came by three points each.

And the season hasn’t come without scares for the Ducks, who are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. In Week 12, their last time out, the Ducks only narrowly defeated unranked Wisconsin 16-13. While it was a season-low in points scored for Oregon, they managed to hold on for the win and maintain that perfect record.

Washington, who finished runner-up in last season’s College Football Playoff to Michigan, is also in their first season in the Big Ten, but has had a different trajectory from Oregon as they rebuild after that playoff run. At 6-5 (4-4 Big Ten), Washington clinched bowl eligibility with a 31-19 win over UCLA in Week 12. Jedd Fisch is in his first season as Huskies head coach, and is already looking to the future in the form of freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Williams came into that win over the Bruins to replace QB Will Rogers, who started the second half with interceptions on back-to-back drives. Williams turned a 14-13 lead into that 31-19 victory with a field goal and two touchdowns on the next three possessions. Fisch has referred to him as “the face of Washington football moving forward next year,” and Williams could be in line for his first career start on Saturday (Fisch declined to announce a starter at the beginning of this week).

With just one game remaining ahead of the Big Ten Conference Championship and the announcement of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, Oregon is hoping to finish the regular season with their perfect record intact en route to making some noise in the postseason. For full information on how to watch Saturday’s game, including start time and a streaming guide, see below.

How to Watch Washington vs Oregon College Football

Date: Saturday, November 30th

Time: 7:30pm ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7pm ET)

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Who will Oregon play in the Big Ten championship game?

While Oregon has already secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship game, set for Saturday, December 7th at LucasOil Stadium in Indianapolis, they’re still waiting to find out if they’ll face No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, or No. 10 Indiana. The answer will depend on the results of this weekend’s games. Here are the scenarios for each team:



Ohio State clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win vs Michigan OR losses by both Penn State and Indiana

clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win vs Michigan OR losses by both Penn State and Indiana Penn State clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win over Maryland AND an Ohio State loss to Michigan

clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win over Maryland AND an Ohio State loss to Michigan Indiana clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a win vs Purdue AND losses by both Ohio State and Indiana

How to Watch College Football on Peacock

