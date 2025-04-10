Phillies at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 10

Its Thursday, April 10 and the Phillies (8-3) are in Atlanta to wrap up their three-game series with the Braves (2-9). These rivals have split the first two games.

Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Spencer Schwellenbach for Atlanta.

Trea Turner went yard against Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning yesterday to propel the Phillies to a 4-3 victory. Bryce Harper also went deep to help secure their eighth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Braves

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNSO

Odds for the Phillies at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+105), Braves (-125)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. Dodgers - 7IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 8Ks Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. Miami - 8IP, 0ER, 2H, 0BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Braves

7 of the Phillies’ last 9 games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Braves are 4-7 on the Run Line this season

Alec Bohm is just 1-18 in his last 4 games (.056)

is just 1-18 in his last 4 games (.056) Trea Turner is 9-28 (.321) in the month of April

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

