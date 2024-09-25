Maryland Terrapins vs. Indiana Hoosiers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats

We’ve got Week 5 action on the college slate Saturday with the Maryland Terps taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

This is a Big Ten conference matchup between two teams that own a combined 7-1 record to start the season.

Indiana is 4-0 on the season with head coach Curt Cignetti transitioning with no issues. Indiana beat UCLA (42-13) and Charlotte (52-14) over the last two weeks and averaged 50.5 points per game on the season. The Hoosiers finished 2023 with a 3-9 record, so Indiana has already surpassed that.

Maryland is 3-1 this year with its lone loss coming in Big Ten play versus Michigan State. The Terps lost 27-24 at home but rebounded with wins over Virginia (27-13) and Villanova (38-20). The Terps finished 8-5 last season and won the TransPerfect Music City Bowl over Auburn (31-13).

Game Details and How to watch Maryland vs. Indiana

· Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: Indiana University Memorial Stadium

· City: Bloomington, Indiana

· TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Latest Game odds for Maryland vs. Indiana - Week 5

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

· Moneyline: Indiana -275, Maryland +225

· Spread: Indiana -7 (-110)

· Total: 53.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The total for this Big Ten contest opened at 55.5 but has been bet down to 53.5 with expected weather in the area for Saturday. There is a 60% chance of rain and winds of 10 mph, so as we get closer to this game, we should see the total drop more pending the weather. The spread has stayed steady between -6.5 and -7 in favor of Indiana.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Maryland Terps:

“A win for Indiana would make them 5-0 for the first time in 57 years! So, you could say there is a lot riding on Indiana’s home game versus Maryland.

People are excited about Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers, and rightfully so. However, there may be an obstacle that arrives in the form of Mother Nature.

Per AccuWeather, there’s a 60%+ chance of rain during this contest with winds around 10 mph, so the Under could be the play.

While Indiana appears to be the better team, UCLA as its best opponent doesn’t spark confidence. Plus, if the weather does impact this game, then Kurtis Rourke and the Hoosiers’ passing attack will be hindered a bit.

I lean the Under 53.5 and would monitor the weather. The Terps will likely be the sharp play and worth a sprinkle on the ML if the total starts to drop and the weather is rainy/windy.”

Quarterback matchup for Indiana vs. Maryland

Indiana: Kurtis Rourke has been impressive through four starts with Indiana. The senior has posted 1,013 passing yards and 8 touchdowns to 0 interceptions. Rourke is an Ohio Bobcat transfer who racked up over 7,500 passing yards and 50 touchdowns with that program.

Maryland: Billy Edwards Jr. has had no issues filling in for Taulia Tagovailoa. Edwards Jr. has thrown for 1,155 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, with 69 rushing yards and 2 scores. The junior debuted in Maryland’s bowl win last year over Auburn (2 total TDs, 176 total yards).

Hoosiers vs. Terps player news & recent stats

Maryland is 2-2 ATS this season and 3-1 to the Over.

Indiana is 3-1 ATS and 3-1 to the Over this season. The Hoosiers covered three straight games with the total going Over in all three.

Maryland has won three straight versus Indiana by 3, 5, and 17 points. Indiana won three consecutive meetings before that (2018-20) and six of the past 10 in the series.

Indiana is ranked 3rd in third-down offense (58.5%), while Maryland is 17th (51.6%). The Hoosiers have the 20th-ranked third-down defense (29.2%), while the Terps are tied-55th with Colorado (35.1%).

