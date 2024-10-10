Minnesota vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) and UCLA Bruins (1-4, 0-3 in Big Ten) meet for a Big Ten battle in Los Angeles.

Minnesota is 3-3 this year and coming off an upset home win versus USC after back-to-back losses to Iowa (31-14) and Michigan (27-24). Minnesota has been a rough stretch of opponents and it doesn’t get any easier with this trap spot for the Gophers out West. Minnesota finished last season 6-7 after a Quick Lane Bowl victory (30-24) over Bowling Green.

UCLA is 1-4 and coming off four straight losses. The lone victory came at Hawaii (16-14) and the Bruins needed a second-half comeback. UCLA is in its first year in the Big Ten and has improved each week but a stretch of Indiana, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State has been as tough as anybody’s schedule. The Bruins finished last season 8-5 with a 35-22 win in the Starco Brands LA Bowl over Boise State.

Game Details and How to watch Minnesota @ UCLA

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Site: Rose Bowl Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game odds for Minnesota @ UCLA - Week 7

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Minnesota -210, UCLA +170

o Spread: Minnesota -5.5 (-110)

o Total: 40.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Minnesota -6.5 and at one point touched Minnesota -4.5 before settling between -5 and -5.5 at most sportsbooks. The opening total of 42.5 has been bet down to 40.5, so UCLA’s spread and the Under have been where the respected money has gone.

Quarterback matchup for Minnesota @ UCLA

Minnesota: Max Brosmer has 1,263 passing yards, 6 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, and a 67.6% completion percentage. Brosmer completed over 62% of his passes in the last two seasons with New Hampshire in addition to a combined 6,613 passing yards.

Max Brosmer has 1,263 passing yards, 6 touchdowns to 4 interceptions, and a 67.6% completion percentage. Brosmer completed over 62% of his passes in the last two seasons with New Hampshire in addition to a combined 6,613 passing yards. UCLA: Ethan Garbers was injured against Penn State last week and with 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions over five games, there’s a chance UCLA will move on from him entirely. Justyn Martin will likely fill in as the starter as he went 22-of-30 (73.3%) passing for one touchdown and zero interceptions versus Penn State last week.

Bruins @ Golden Gophers player news & recent stats

UCLA covered the Spread in 4 of its last 5 games as an underdog.

UCLA has lost 8 of its last 10 games on the ML as an underdog.

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS this season (4-1 in L5) and 3-3 to the Under.

The average total game score (52.3) in UCLA’s last 10 home games is over the Total (40.5).

