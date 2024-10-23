Missouri vs. Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

For the first time in over 10 years, the Alabama Crimson Tide had two losses before November. They have also not been ranked 15th or lower during that time frame.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was in for a tall task replacing the legendary Nick Saban, but he couldn’t have imagined a start this poor for the Tide.

Led by Jalen Milroe, the explosive Alabama offense struggled against Tennessee last weekend.

If they want to make the College Football Playoffs, they must win out and get some help from other teams. Next on their schedule is a home game against the Missouri Tigers.

Missouri suffered a scare this past weekend against Auburn. Both quarterback Brady Cook and running back Nate Noel missed extended time in the game. Cook was able to come back in and lead the Tigers to a late fourth-quarter comeback.

The Tigers’ season is not lost after their loss to Texas A&M in early October. A win on the road against Alabama will re-insert them back into the CFB Playoff conversation.

Game Details & How to Watch Missouri vs. Alabama

· Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Bryant-Denny Stadium

· City: Tuscaloosa, AL

· TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Missouri vs. Alabama via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Missouri (+400), Alabama (-550),

· Spread: Alabama -14

· Total: 55.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is betting on Missouri +14:

“We keep waiting for the Alabama correction. After their game against Vanderbilt, they started strong against South Carolina but struggled down the stretch. Against Tennessee, they went up 7-0 at halftime but were unable to see the game out. In a perfect world, are the Tide 14 points better than Missouri? Probably. However, with a young secondary, the Tigers should be able to stay in this game. 14 points are just way too many.”

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Georgia +350

· Alabama: +2000

· Missouri: +15000

SEC Championship Odds via BetMGM:

· Favorite: Texas +200

· Alabama: +2200

· Missouri: +6000

Names to Know for Missouri vs. Alabama

· Alabama Crimson Tide: QB Jalen Milroe – Milroe started the season strong but has not been himself over the past couple of games. He’s thrown six interceptions in his last four games.

· Missouri Tigers: QB Brady Cook—Cook might go down in College Football folklore. Cook was taken to the hospital mid-game against Auburn. He came back and led his team’s comeback charge on homecoming.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Missouri vs. Alabama

· Alabama is 3-4 against the spread this season.

· Missouri is 4-3 against the spread this season.

· Alabama is 2-3 against the spread as a 14-point favorite or higher this season.

· The OVER is 5-2 in Alabama games.

· The UNDER is 5-2 in Missouri games.

Expert picks & predictions for Missouri @ Alabama

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Missouri and Alabama:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Alabama on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on Alabama against the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 55.5

