Rutgers at Michigan State Best Bet – Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) vs. Michigan State Spartans (5-6) Preview:

The Michigan State Spartans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an effort to become bowl-eligible this season. With a win, they are in.

The Spartans have been on a tough run of form, recently winning one of their last four matches. They lost to rivals Michigan in Ann Arbor, were blown out by Indiana, and beat by 22 points against Illinois. It took a game against 1-10 Purdue for them to get back into the win column.

Rutgers has had an up-and-down season. They started 4-0 until their loss to Nebraska began a four-game skid, with losses to Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, and USC.

They picked up two wins against Minnesota and Maryland before losing to Illinois last weekend.

With both teams hoping to put their season behind them, the Spartans may make a bigger effort to save their season.

Game Details & How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State:

Date : Saturday, November 30, 2024

: Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time : 3:30 PM EST

: 3:30 PM EST Site : Spartan Stadium

: Spartan Stadium City : East Lansing, MI

: East Lansing, MI TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game Odds for Rutgers at Michigan State via BetMGM:

Moneyline : Rutgers (-150), Michigan State (+145)

: Rutgers (-150), Michigan State (+145) Spread : Michigan State -1.5

: Michigan State -1.5 Total: 41.5

Betting Insights and Predictions:

NBC Sports Bet’s expert, Brad Thomas, is leaning towards Rutgers +1.5 in this matchup.

Thomas: “Sure, Michigan State is fighting to become bowl-eligible; I just have a hard time thinking that Greg Schiano will not have his guys prepared in the biggest possible way. Schiano is a defensive-minded coach, and everything is about effort and finishing.

Michigan State will be motivated, but do they match up well against Rutgers? They do, hence given the line indicating they are the favorites. Michigan State’s run defense is legit. The problem is that they turn the ball over too much on offense. Rutgers takes care of the ball and wins on special teams, so I lean on the underdogs in this game.”

Names to Know for Rutgers at Michigan State:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: RB Kyle Monangai – Monangai is the focal point of this offense. He’s carried the ball 225 times this season. He’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and has found the endzone 13 times.

– Monangai is the focal point of this offense. He’s carried the ball 225 times this season. He’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and has found the endzone 13 times. Michigan State Spartans: QB Adian Chiles – Chiles has struggled with ball security this season. He’s thrown 11 interceptions and just 12 touchdowns.

Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Rutgers at Michigan State:

Rutgers is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 road games.

Michigan State has lost 3 of its last 4 games at home.

The total has gone under in 4 of Michigan State’s last 5 games.

