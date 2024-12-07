Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak is hired as UMass head coach

AMHERST, Mass. — Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak has been hired as head coach at Massachusetts, which has never won more than four games in a season since elevating its program to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012.

Harasymiak takes over the program as it prepares to join the Mid-American Conference in July. The Minutemen have been an independent for nine seasons.

Harasymiak previously was defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota for four seasons and was head coach at Maine, where he was the 2018 Football Championship Subdivision coach of the year after leading the Black Bears to a 10-4 record and national semifinal.

He succeeds Don Brown, who was fired last month after going 6-28 in three seasons. Brown also was head coach from 2004-08 when UMass played in the FCS.

The Minutemen finished this season 2-10, with their wins coming against FCS teams.