Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak is hired as UMass head coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
Longtime Lance Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas
STIFEL Birds of Prey FIS World Cup - Beaver Creek Men's Downhill
Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G, nears Swiss World Cup record
oly_fswom_glennfinalwin_241207.jpg
Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
nbc_a10_floridavloyola_241207.jpg
Highlights: Loyola Chicago holds off South Florida
nbc_pl_muvnfpostgamereax_241207.jpg
Man United ‘looked a mess’ in loss to Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
Longtime Lance Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas
STIFEL Birds of Prey FIS World Cup - Beaver Creek Men's Downhill
Marco Odermatt wins Beaver Creek super-G, nears Swiss World Cup record
oly_fswom_glennfinalwin_241207.jpg
Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
nbc_a10_floridavloyola_241207.jpg
Highlights: Loyola Chicago holds off South Florida
nbc_pl_muvnfpostgamereax_241207.jpg
Man United ‘looked a mess’ in loss to Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak is hired as UMass head coach

  
Published December 7, 2024 03:41 PM
Syndication: The Record

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak observes warm up exercises before Rutgers University football spring practice at Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday April 11, 2023. Ru02

Tanya Breen/Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

AMHERST, Mass. — Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak has been hired as head coach at Massachusetts, which has never won more than four games in a season since elevating its program to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012.

Harasymiak takes over the program as it prepares to join the Mid-American Conference in July. The Minutemen have been an independent for nine seasons.

Harasymiak previously was defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota for four seasons and was head coach at Maine, where he was the 2018 Football Championship Subdivision coach of the year after leading the Black Bears to a 10-4 record and national semifinal.

He succeeds Don Brown, who was fired last month after going 6-28 in three seasons. Brown also was head coach from 2004-08 when UMass played in the FCS.

The Minutemen finished this season 2-10, with their wins coming against FCS teams.