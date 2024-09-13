Troy vs. Iowa Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

Following an emotional loss to the Cyclones of Iowa State last weekend, the Iowa Hawkeyes get back to work Saturday afternoon against the Trojans of Troy. Iowa was outscored 20-6 in the 2nd half last weekend to lose 20-19 against their in-state rival from Ames. With the Big Ten season right around the corner, the Hawkeyes can ill afford anything but a dominant win over the Troy Trojans this weekend.

An Iowa reset usually means retuning to a focus on the ground game. Troy has allowed their opponent to rush for more than 200 yards each of the 1st two weeks of the season. Iowa has recorded over 200 yards themselves each of the last two weeks on the ground. If the game script holds, the Hawkeyes should get back on track at Kinnick Stadium.

Let’s dive into this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch Troy vs. Iowa Saturday afternoon

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 4 PM EST

· Site: Kinnick Stadium

· City: Iowa City, IA

· TV/Streaming: FS1

Latest Game odds for Troy vs. Iowa

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Troy (+1100), Iowa (-2500)

o Spread: Hawkeyes -22.5

o Over/Under: 38.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is expecting the Hawkeyes’ defense to show up Saturday:

“The Troy Trojans will not score more than a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend. Iowa’s defense forgot how to play in the fourth quarter against Iowa State, but they will remember for 4 quarters Saturday. I like the UNDER with 7½.”

Quarterback matchup for Troy vs. Iowa

Trojans: Goose Crowder – The Junior was out injured last week. He has thrown for 237 yards (25-37) and 1 TD on the season

Goose Crowder – The Junior was out injured last week. He has thrown for 237 yards (25-37) and 1 TD on the season Hawkeyes: Cade McNamara – The Senior has thrown for 350 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, and a 56.7% completion percentage through 2 games.

Trojans vs. Hawkeyes player news & recent stats

· The Hawkeyes’ offense ranks #75 in the nation averaging 29.5pts/gm.

· Defensively, the Hawkeyes ran k #24 nationally giving up an average of 10pts/gm.

· The Trojans rank 19th-worst in the nation allowing 33pts/gm.

· Troy’s offense ranks 100th in the nation scoring just 21.5pts/gm.

· Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 306 yards and 4 TDs this season

