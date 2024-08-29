 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin Carroll
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29
US Open 2024 - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin Carroll
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29
US Open 2024 - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

What college football games are on today: Week 1 Thursday NCAA schedule, TV channels, streaming, how to watch

  
Published August 29, 2024 07:00 AM
Bet it in a Minute: CU-NDSU Week 1
August 28, 2024 12:55 PM
The "all-hype team" Colorado Buffaloes could be in for a solid year given their talented roster, but what bets should you make -- or not make -- for their Week 1 matchup vs. North Dakota State?

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season continues today with a packed Thursday of action, including games for several top-25 teams (AP Poll). In the Big Ten, Rutgers kicks off the day hosting Howard, and Illinois wraps up the night with an in-state showdown against Eastern Illinois.

No. 24 NC State will play host to Western Carolina and No. 11 Missouri gets their season started against Murray State. One of the most anticipated matchups of the day will likely be Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad facing off against North Dakota State. While Colorado is favored in the matchup, there are a multitude of questions around the Buffaloes after starting 2023 scorching hot and finishing with losses in eight of their final nine games for a 4-8 record. Now newly minted members of the Big 12, Colorado and Sanders shouldn’t expect a pushover in North Dakota State, but will look to start 2024 on the right note after significant off-season chatter around the program and Sanders’ high-profile personality.

See below for the full slate of Thursday’s Week 1 matchups, including start times and TV networks.

READ MORE: Ahead of kickoff for the new-look Big Ten, 18 questions for 18 teams in college football’s largest conference

What college football games are on today?

Thursday, August 29th
All times listed are Eastern.

  • Howard vs Rutgers l 6:00pm l Big Ten Network
  • North Carolina A&T vs Wake Forest l 7:00pm l ESPN+ and ACC Network
  • Western Carolina vs No. 24 NC State l 7:00pm l ACC Network
  • New Hampshire vs UCF l 7:00pm l ESPN+
  • Jackson State vs UL Monroe l 7:00pm l ESPN+
  • Lafayette vs Buffalo l 7:00pm l ESPN+
  • Fordham vs Bowling Green l 7:00pm l ESPN+
  • Central Connecticut vs Central Michigan l 7:00pm l ESPN+
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Arkansas l 7:30pm l ESPNU
  • Duquesne vs Toledo l 7:30pm l ESPN+
  • Murray State vs No. 11 Missouri l 8:00pm l SEC Network
  • Lindenwood vs No. 22 Kansas l 8:00pm l ESPN+
  • North Carolina vs Minnesota l 8:00pm l FOX
  • North Dakota State vs Colorado l 8:00pm l ESPN
  • Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State l 8:00pm l CBSSN
  • Alcorn State vs UAB l 8:00pm l ESPN+
  • SE Louisiana vs Tulane l 8:00pm l ESPN+
  • Northwestern State vs Tulsa l 8:00pm l ESPN+
  • Southern Utah vs No. 12 Utah l 9:00pm l ESPN+
  • Eastern Illinois vs Illinois l 9:00pm l Big Ten Network
  • Sacramento State vs San Jose State l 10:00pm l truTV

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

How to watch college football on Peacock in 2024

Sign up here to watch Notre Dame and Big Ten football on Peacock, as well as all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.