What college football games are on today: Week 1 Thursday NCAA schedule, TV channels, streaming, how to watch

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season continues today with a packed Thursday of action, including games for several top-25 teams (AP Poll). In the Big Ten, Rutgers kicks off the day hosting Howard, and Illinois wraps up the night with an in-state showdown against Eastern Illinois.

No. 24 NC State will play host to Western Carolina and No. 11 Missouri gets their season started against Murray State. One of the most anticipated matchups of the day will likely be Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad facing off against North Dakota State. While Colorado is favored in the matchup, there are a multitude of questions around the Buffaloes after starting 2023 scorching hot and finishing with losses in eight of their final nine games for a 4-8 record. Now newly minted members of the Big 12, Colorado and Sanders shouldn’t expect a pushover in North Dakota State, but will look to start 2024 on the right note after significant off-season chatter around the program and Sanders’ high-profile personality.

See below for the full slate of Thursday’s Week 1 matchups, including start times and TV networks.

What college football games are on today?

Thursday, August 29th

All times listed are Eastern.



Howard vs Rutgers l 6:00pm l Big Ten Network

North Carolina A&T vs Wake Forest l 7:00pm l ESPN+ and ACC Network

Western Carolina vs No. 24 NC State l 7:00pm l ACC Network

New Hampshire vs UCF l 7:00pm l ESPN+

Jackson State vs UL Monroe l 7:00pm l ESPN+

Lafayette vs Buffalo l 7:00pm l ESPN+

Fordham vs Bowling Green l 7:00pm l ESPN+

Central Connecticut vs Central Michigan l 7:00pm l ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Arkansas l 7:30pm l ESPNU

Duquesne vs Toledo l 7:30pm l ESPN+

Murray State vs No. 11 Missouri l 8:00pm l SEC Network

Lindenwood vs No. 22 Kansas l 8:00pm l ESPN+

North Carolina vs Minnesota l 8:00pm l FOX

North Dakota State vs Colorado l 8:00pm l ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State l 8:00pm l CBSSN

Alcorn State vs UAB l 8:00pm l ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs Tulane l 8:00pm l ESPN+

Northwestern State vs Tulsa l 8:00pm l ESPN+

Southern Utah vs No. 12 Utah l 9:00pm l ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs Illinois l 9:00pm l Big Ten Network

Sacramento State vs San Jose State l 10:00pm l truTV

