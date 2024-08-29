2024 Notre Dame Football Season Schedule: Dates, start times, how to watch info, and more

The 2024 Notre Dame Football season kicks off this Saturday, August 31, at 7:30 PM ET as the Fighting Irish go head-to-head with the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

This season marks year three for Marcus Freeman, who is just the second Black head coach in the program’s history and the 30th head coach in the history of Notre Dame football. Freeman led the Fighting Irish to a 10-3 record last season and since taking over owns a career mark of 19-8. He needs at least 10 wins this season to take the record for most wins by a Notre Dame head coach in his first three seasons. Brian Kelly and Dan Devine are currently tied for the record with 28 wins.

Freeman will work to achieve that feat with a new offense after losing several core members from the 2023-2024 squad to the NFL Draft, transfers, and graduation, including starting quarterback Sam Hartman, leading rusher Audric Estime, leading receiver Chris Tyree, and starting tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Last year’s offense scored a total of 66 touchdowns, the most in the history of the program.

Senior QB Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame after spending the last three seasons at Duke. The Fairhope, Alabama native played in just 7 games last season after undergoing three surgeries in a 5-month span. If Leonard starts on Saturday he will be the sixth different quarterback for Notre Dame in the last seven seasons.

With a new quarterback and a new offense, the Fighting Irish look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season. Catch every Notre Dame home game this season on NBC and Peacock. See below for the full 2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule.

2024 Notre Dame Football Season Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET. Games on NBC and Peacock are bolded.



Saturday, Aug. 31: Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 7: Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 14: Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Saturday, Sept. 21: Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 28: Notre Dame vs. Louisville, 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 12: Notre Dame vs. Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 19: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 26: Notre Dame vs. Navy, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 9: Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 16: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 23: Notre Dame vs. Army, 7 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, Nov. 29: Notre Dame at No. 23 USC

