Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

It is a battle between neighbors (only 65 miles apart) as Eastern Illinois takes the short trip to Champaign, IL to take on the Fighting Illini in one of many FCS vs. FBS matchups in Week 1 in college football.

This is the 4th year for Bret Bielema at Illinois. He has sandwiched a pair of 5-7 seasons around an 8-5 campaign. After losing out on a bowl bid due to consecutive losses to close last season, there is mounting pressure on the Illini to start fast this season.

Eastern Illinois has gone from 2-9 in 2022 to 8-3 in 2023 with a final ranking of #24 in the FCS.

Game details & how to watch Panthers vs. Fighting Illini live Thursday

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 9PM EST

● Site: Memorial Stadium

● City: Champaign, IL

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

● Money Line : Eastern Illinois +3000, Illinois -10000

● Spread : Fighting Illini -28

● Total : 45

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is fading the Fighting Illini against the Panthers of Eastern Illinois

” How much do you trust Luke Altmyer as a four-touchdown favorite? I don’t, not even a little. Illinois was 0-5 ATS as a home favorite last season.”

Recent betting stats for the Big Ten per John Ewing of BetMGM

● Favorites: Ohio State +150

● Highest Ticket%: Penn State 33.7%

● Highest Handle%: Ohio State 55.4%

● Biggest Liability: Ohio State

Names to Know for Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois

○ Panthers: QB Pierce Holley passed for 2,741 yards and 17 TDs last season. RB MJ Flowers rushed for 854 yards and 8 TDs in 2023

○ Fighting Illini: QB Luke Altmyer threw for 1,883 yards last season including 13 TDs and 10 INTs. RBs Kaden Feagin (438yds in 2023), Josh McCray (156yds), and Aidan Laughery (81 yds) will be expected to take a step and in the process a bit of the pressure off of Altmyer

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Panthers vs. Fighting Illini on August 29, 2024

● Bret Bielema is 3-0 in season openers at Illinois with wins over Nebraska, Wyoming, and Toledo

● The Panthers’ allowed 3.19 sacks per game last season

● Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin, a transfer from Ole Miss, is college football’s active career leader in receptions (266), receiving yards (3,386) and receiving touchdowns (38)

● Of the 120 players on the Illinois roster, 45 are new to the Illini program

● Illinois offensive linemen have a combined 96 starts

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Panthers vs. Fighting Illini game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Fighting Illini laying the 28.5 points.

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 45 points

