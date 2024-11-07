Big Ten Live: This week in recruiting

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/psbhunu79ctlmbalbh4l
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxep92fowler_241107.jpg
Five SX champions to race at A1 in historic first
nbc_moto_smxep9230board_241107.jpg
Star Yamaha, Triumph top SMX offseason shakeups
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/psbhunu79ctlmbalbh4l
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxep92fowler_241107.jpg
Five SX champions to race at A1 in historic first
nbc_moto_smxep9230board_241107.jpg
Star Yamaha, Triumph top SMX offseason shakeups
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Big Ten Live: This week in recruiting

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published November 7, 2024 05:36 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
franklin_day.jpg

Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith compiles all the news, notes and analysis of the recruiting trail this week in the Big Ten.
RELATED: ACC Live | Big 12 Live | SEC Live

MORE BIG TEN LIVE: News and analysis of last weekend’s visits


CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker


*Elite 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill is going to be visiting Oregon this weekend.


The Ducks are trying to make this battle interesting since it’s been a strong thought that Hill is a lock for Ohio State whenever he announces his commitment.


Tight ends are always popping up around the Midwest. One name to know for the class of 2027 is Iowa native Luke Brewer. The Norwalk (Iowa) High standout already has double-digit offers from around the country. But he added a huge one this week when Ohio State came to the table.

“I think it was pretty cool and definitely a good one to get because when you think of them, you think of them always being in the hunt for championships,” Brewer said.

Brewer hasn’t made his mind up yet about camping at Ohio State this spring. But he does know that he plans on a couple more visits this season. He wants to get down to Georgia for the matchup with Tennessee and possibly work in a couple other visits that have yet to be confirmed.


Things are getting interesting for Michigan State and one of its top offensive recruits. Alabama offered high three-star running back Jace Clarizio on Wednesday. The longtime Spartan commitment told me right away that he’d consider a visit to Tuscaloosa. Our own Adam Gorney has reported when that visit will be at Spartans Illustrated.


OREGON SET TO HOST ELITE 2026 QB JARED CURTIS


Jared Curtis is one of the nation’s best quarterbacks regardless of class and one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2026 cycle overall.

Curtis, the No. 13 overall player in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting class out of Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School, reopened his recruitment last month after a brief stint committed to Georgia.

Curtis made his way to Auburn for the first time last weekend and is set for a trip back to Oregon for this weekend. Here’s more on the Ducks’ push for one of the best QB in the 2026 class.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.