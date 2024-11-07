Big Ten Live: This week in recruiting

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith compiles all the news, notes and analysis of the recruiting trail this week in the Big Ten.

*Elite 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill is going to be visiting Oregon this weekend.

The Ducks are trying to make this battle interesting since it’s been a strong thought that Hill is a lock for Ohio State whenever he announces his commitment.



Tight ends are always popping up around the Midwest. One name to know for the class of 2027 is Iowa native Luke Brewer. The Norwalk (Iowa) High standout already has double-digit offers from around the country. But he added a huge one this week when Ohio State came to the table. “I think it was pretty cool and definitely a good one to get because when you think of them, you think of them always being in the hunt for championships,” Brewer said. Brewer hasn’t made his mind up yet about camping at Ohio State this spring. But he does know that he plans on a couple more visits this season. He wants to get down to Georgia for the matchup with Tennessee and possibly work in a couple other visits that have yet to be confirmed.



Things are getting interesting for Michigan State and one of its top offensive recruits. Alabama offered high three-star running back Jace Clarizio on Wednesday. The longtime Spartan commitment told me right away that he’d consider a visit to Tuscaloosa. Our own Adam Gorney has reported when that visit will be at Spartans Illustrated.





OREGON SET TO HOST ELITE 2026 QB JARED CURTIS

