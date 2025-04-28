 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Finals-New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty open up camp ready to defend their first WNBA championship
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
‘I thought I was going to drown': Not a good swimmer, Mao Saigo takes Chevron leap anyway
MLB: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos’ wild Little League homer punctuates another walk-off win for the Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Finals-New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty open up camp ready to defend their first WNBA championship
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
‘I thought I was going to drown': Not a good swimmer, Mao Saigo takes Chevron leap anyway
MLB: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos’ wild Little League homer punctuates another walk-off win for the Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1

April 27, 2025 11:29 PM
Watch the best shots from first round action of the PGA Professional Championship, taking place at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
03:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
01:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneliegemen_250427.jpg
39:40
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs