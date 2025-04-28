‘I thought I was going to drown': Not a good swimmer, Mao Saigo takes Chevron leap anyway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos’ wild Little League homer punctuates another walk-off win for the Giants
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Brandon Duhaime scores 2 as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 5-2 to take a 3-1 series lead
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants
Heliot Ramos’ wild Little League homer punctuates another walk-off win for the Giants
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Brandon Duhaime scores 2 as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 5-2 to take a 3-1 series lead
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘I thought I was going to drown': Not a good swimmer, Mao Saigo takes Chevron leap anyway

  
Published April 27, 2025 10:58 PM

From afar, Mao Saigo’s celebratory leap into the lake Sunday at the Chevron Championship looked relatively routine.

Except it wasn’t.

“I’m not really a good swimmer,” Saigo revealed later through an interpreter. “When I went inside, it was deep, and at first I thought I was going to drown.”

The 23-year-old Saigo, who outlasted four other players in a one-hole playoff for her first LPGA win and major title, said she was “too shy” to jump by herself, so she asked two other women, her manager and a Japanese television reporter, to jump with her. From the looks of it, none of them were strong swimmers.

Saigo’s caddie, Jeffrey Snow, and two male trainers followed a little over 10 seconds later to rescue those struggling to tread water, which is about 5 feet deep at the end of the dock, and pull them safely back to shore.

“Every time I broke the surface, I got pulled under again,” Snow told Golfweek, adding that he asked Saigo earlier in the day if she could swim and she replied, “No.”

When the championship was played at Mission Hills, winners would jump into Poppie’s Pond, a man-made body of water that was more like a swimming pool. Now, champions leap into a dredged lake with murky water and alligator netting.

Back on dry land, Saigo was asked how she planned to continue her celebration.

“I want my manager to cook something really good,” Saigo responded, “and then give me some rest.”