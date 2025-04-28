 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300
Cars of Ryan Preece, Joey Logano disqualified after failing inspection at Talladega
LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Three
Joaquin Niemann wins in Mexico for third LIV Golf title of the season
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak become first-time PGA Tour winners at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich

Saigo survived 'absolute carnage' to win Chevron

April 27, 2025 08:45 PM
Golf Central breaks down Mao Saigo's thrilling win at the Chevron Championship, explaining why the champ should be "extremely proud" after persevering through a chaotic final round.
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
2:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
4:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
2:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
6:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
7:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
7:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
9:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
8:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
6:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
6:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
03:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
01:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneliegemen_250427.jpg
39:40
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur