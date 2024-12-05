 Skip navigation
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Skenes elected to MLB players’ union leadership as trio who moved against Meyer are dropped
Media Availability – 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 14: Bryce Young keeps impressing

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State

  • By
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published December 4, 2024 09:36 PM
Editor's Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage.


Ohio State has plenty in front of it on the field and it still sits as a recruiting national power.

On Wednesday morning, it added to the future of the backfield in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School star Anthony Rogers, a.k.a. Turbo, who was formally committed to the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide.

The recruiting win, over Georgia after Rogers backed off of his UA pledge in November, could help cap the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2025 cycle.

“Ohio State is the best place for me to develop as an athlete and a man,” he told Rivals. “I fit good into their zone run schemes and when they throw me the ball out of the backfield and maybe at slot to get me in space and make plays.”

Rogers stands as the highest-rated of the three backs expected in the OSU class of 2025, standing as the second-ranked prospect among all-purpose backs.


Rogers has long considered the Buckeyes high on his list, taking an in-season official visit in the process. But even before that, well before, OSU running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and the newest addition to his running back room had built up a bond.

“Coach Lock gave me my first offer in eighth grade and had been faithfully recruiting me ever since,” he said.

Now each Montgomery, Ala. native will work together. After Rogers makes it to the Big Ten, he hopes to hit the ground running.

“I’m a dedicated, dependable athlete that will always give 100 percent effort,” he said.

Rogers stands as commitment No. 26 for Ohio State among seniors.