Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has plenty in front of it on the field and it still sits as a recruiting national power.

On Wednesday morning, it added to the future of the backfield in Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School star Anthony Rogers, a.k.a. Turbo, who was formally committed to the in-state Alabama Crimson Tide.

The recruiting win, over Georgia after Rogers backed off of his UA pledge in November, could help cap the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2025 cycle.

“Ohio State is the best place for me to develop as an athlete and a man,” he told Rivals. “I fit good into their zone run schemes and when they throw me the ball out of the backfield and maybe at slot to get me in space and make plays.”

Rogers stands as the highest-rated of the three backs expected in the OSU class of 2025, standing as the second-ranked prospect among all-purpose backs.