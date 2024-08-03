Breaking down the top transfer classes at each offensive position

Will Howard © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

QUARTERBACK: Ohio State



Signees: Julian Sayin, Will Howard The Buckeyes targeted Kansas State transfer Will Howard early in the transfer cycle and they got their man. The No. 10 prospect in the transfer rankings is expected to start for Ohio State this fall as it tries to win a national title. Less than a week after Howard finalized his transfer to Ohio State, Nick Saban retired as head coach of Alabama. Soon after, five-star Julian Sayin had a change of heart and decided to transfer. Sayin, the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer rankings, quickly decided Ohio State was where he wanted to go. Now the Buckeyes have the best quarterback room in the country. Oregon made this a tough decision thanks to its transfer additions of Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel, who both landed inside the top 15 of the transfer rankings. But Ohio State got the nod here. RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer QBs

RUNNING BACK: Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins © Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK



Signee: Quinshon Judkins Not only did Ohio State sign the best quarterback class of the transfer cycle, it won at running back as well. If the college football world can still be shocked by anything, the announcement that Quinshon Judkins would be entering the transfer portal got everybody’s attention. The Alabama native was an instant star at Ole Miss and is considered one of the two or three best running backs in college football. Judkins had a short transfer recruitment and announced his commitment to Ohio State just three days after entering the portal. RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer RBs

RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Texas

Silas Bolden © Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

OFFENSIVE LINE: Alabama

Kadyn Proctor © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports