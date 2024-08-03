Breaking down the top transfer classes at each offensive position
The 2024 transfer portal cycle closed on Aug. 1 and now it’s time to name some award winners. Colorado finished No. 1 in the Transfer Team Rankings but which team recruited each position best? Let’s take a look at which program won at each position, starting with the offensive side of the ball.
QUARTERBACK: Ohio State
Signees: Julian Sayin, Will Howard
The Buckeyes targeted Kansas State transfer Will Howard early in the transfer cycle and they got their man. The No. 10 prospect in the transfer rankings is expected to start for Ohio State this fall as it tries to win a national title.
Less than a week after Howard finalized his transfer to Ohio State, Nick Saban retired as head coach of Alabama. Soon after, five-star Julian Sayin had a change of heart and decided to transfer. Sayin, the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer rankings, quickly decided Ohio State was where he wanted to go. Now the Buckeyes have the best quarterback room in the country.
Oregon made this a tough decision thanks to its transfer additions of Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel, who both landed inside the top 15 of the transfer rankings. But Ohio State got the nod here.
RUNNING BACK: Ohio State
Signee: Quinshon Judkins
Not only did Ohio State sign the best quarterback class of the transfer cycle, it won at running back as well.
If the college football world can still be shocked by anything, the announcement that Quinshon Judkins would be entering the transfer portal got everybody’s attention. The Alabama native was an instant star at Ole Miss and is considered one of the two or three best running backs in college football. Judkins had a short transfer recruitment and announced his commitment to Ohio State just three days after entering the portal.
RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Texas
Signees: Silas Bolden, Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Amari Niblack
Oregon may have nabbed five-star Evan Stewart, the No. 1 receiver in the transfer rankings, but Texas signed the best class of transfer receivers.
The Longhorns are replacing a lot of lost production in their receiver corps with four outstanding pass catchers. Leading the way is speedy Alabama receiver transfer Isaiah Bond, ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 14 overall transfer prospect. Joining him in the receiver room will be No. 51 transfer prospect Matthew Golden from Houston, and four-star Silas Bolden from Oregon State.
The Longhorns also added the top-ranked transfer tight end in Amari Niblack from Alabama. Niblack landed at No. 45 in the transfer prospect rankings.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Alabama
Signees: Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor
Alabama didn’t have the biggest class of offensive line transfers but it did sign the highest-ranked pair of offensive linemen in No. 4 overall transfer prospect Kadyn Proctor and No. 40 Parker Brailsford.
Proctor’s transfer journey this year has been well-documented but you have to give Kalen DeBoer and the new Alabama coaching staff credit for getting the All-SEC Freshman Team selection to come back to Tuscaloosa after transferring home to Iowa.
Brailsford was one of the best offensive linemen in the country last year. After redshirting his first season at Washington, he turned in outstanding performances throughout the 2023 season. Brailsford was named a Freshman All-American and PFF labeled him the second-most valuable center in the nation.
