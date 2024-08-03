 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/eypwf7a38h9ggqjpdep6
Penn State gets first 2027 commitment in RB Kemon Spell
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
Giants’ Blake Snell throws 1st career no-hitter in 3-0 win over the Reds
Jarren Duran
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_utahchampionshiprd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240802.jpg
Why Loretta Lynn’s is ‘pinnacle of amateur racing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Breaking down the top transfer classes at each offensive position

  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
  
Published August 3, 2024 01:26 AM
Rivals Article Logo
Will Howard
© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


The 2024 transfer portal cycle closed on Aug. 1 and now it’s time to name some award winners. Colorado finished No. 1 in the Transfer Team Rankings but which team recruited each position best? Let’s take a look at which program won at each position, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

2024 RANKINGS ARE FINAL: Rivals wraps up the 2024 cycle with Comprehensive Team Rankings | Breaking down the top 10 in the Comprehensive Team Rankings

QUARTERBACK: Ohio State


Signees: Julian Sayin, Will Howard

The Buckeyes targeted Kansas State transfer Will Howard early in the transfer cycle and they got their man. The No. 10 prospect in the transfer rankings is expected to start for Ohio State this fall as it tries to win a national title.

Less than a week after Howard finalized his transfer to Ohio State, Nick Saban retired as head coach of Alabama. Soon after, five-star Julian Sayin had a change of heart and decided to transfer. Sayin, the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer rankings, quickly decided Ohio State was where he wanted to go. Now the Buckeyes have the best quarterback room in the country.

Oregon made this a tough decision thanks to its transfer additions of Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel, who both landed inside the top 15 of the transfer rankings. But Ohio State got the nod here.

RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer QBs

*****

RUNNING BACK: Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins
© Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK


Signee: Quinshon Judkins

Not only did Ohio State sign the best quarterback class of the transfer cycle, it won at running back as well.

If the college football world can still be shocked by anything, the announcement that Quinshon Judkins would be entering the transfer portal got everybody’s attention. The Alabama native was an instant star at Ole Miss and is considered one of the two or three best running backs in college football. Judkins had a short transfer recruitment and announced his commitment to Ohio State just three days after entering the portal.

RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer RBs

*****

RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Texas

Silas Bolden
© Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK


Signees: Silas Bolden, Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Amari Niblack

Oregon may have nabbed five-star Evan Stewart, the No. 1 receiver in the transfer rankings, but Texas signed the best class of transfer receivers.

The Longhorns are replacing a lot of lost production in their receiver corps with four outstanding pass catchers. Leading the way is speedy Alabama receiver transfer Isaiah Bond, ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 14 overall transfer prospect. Joining him in the receiver room will be No. 51 transfer prospect Matthew Golden from Houston, and four-star Silas Bolden from Oregon State.

The Longhorns also added the top-ranked transfer tight end in Amari Niblack from Alabama. Niblack landed at No. 45 in the transfer prospect rankings.

RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer WRs | Transfer TEs

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE: Alabama

Kadyn Proctor
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports


Signees: Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor

Alabama didn’t have the biggest class of offensive line transfers but it did sign the highest-ranked pair of offensive linemen in No. 4 overall transfer prospect Kadyn Proctor and No. 40 Parker Brailsford.

Proctor’s transfer journey this year has been well-documented but you have to give Kalen DeBoer and the new Alabama coaching staff credit for getting the All-SEC Freshman Team selection to come back to Tuscaloosa after transferring home to Iowa.

Brailsford was one of the best offensive linemen in the country last year. After redshirting his first season at Washington, he turned in outstanding performances throughout the 2023 season. Brailsford was named a Freshman All-American and PFF labeled him the second-most valuable center in the nation.

RIVALS.COM’S 2024 RANKING: Transfer OL