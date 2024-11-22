 Skip navigation
Five-star QBs point to future excitement in Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published November 22, 2024 04:28 PM
Underwood.jpg

Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The scriptwriters couldn’t put together a better story than this.

The news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping to Michigan on Thursday night was enormous in the world of recruiting. The longtime LSU commit will stay home and play his college football in Ann Arbor.

His commitment comes at the perfect time when Michigan needs a boost to the Sherrone Moore era. The Wolverines are also in desperate need of a quarterback.

But they didn’t land just any quarterback; they landed the No. 2 prospect in the Rivals250. Michigan fans are rightfully buzzing after the big news. But all things lead back to the best rivalry in the sport between Michigan and Ohio State.


And the Buckeyes have their own five-star quarterback who grew up dreaming of playing for his home state school. Tavien St. Clair is the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 after his meteoric rise this summer. He’s been committed to the Buckeyes since June and is eager to arrive in Columbus in January to start his career.

Underwood’s high school is just 22 minutes from The Big House.

St. Clair’s high school is 55 minutes away from The ‘Shoe.

Both quarterbacks are oozing with talent. Underwood has enough physical gifts that he had a big senior year on the ground. We hadn’t seen that before from him but saw the cannon of an arm. His arm talent is on display every time you see him throw the football.

St. Clair is such a smooth quarterback with a blend of size, arm strength and accuracy. The Ohio native is also good at changing arm angles and throwing off platform. His ability to throw on the run has become an underrated aspect of his game even if he’s not the same type of athlete Underwood is.

The Big Ten isn’t known for great quarterback rivalries but sign me up for two or three years of St. Clair versus Underwood.

The first game between the two hometown kids will draw a huge television number and the stadium will be electric. Those moments are why you go to Michigan and Ohio State.

The storylines write themselves. Michigan and Ohio State fans will debate which quarterback is the better prospect. The debate will carry through their college careers. This could still be a major talking point one day as the pair prepare for the NFL Draft.

St. Clair versus Underwood became another layer of a storied rivalry for years to come on Thursday night. I’ll have my popcorn ready to enjoy the show.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.