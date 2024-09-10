Huskers are all smiles as Matt Rhule hire is paying off

And, most importantly, recruits from all over the country soaking it all in.

A nationally televised game in which the Huskers absolutely worked Colorado, especially early on, to jump out to an early lead. Boxing champ and Omaha native Bud Crawford leading the Huskers out of the tunnel with a Nebraska-emblazoned championship belt over his shoulder.

After more than a decade of struggles, disappointments and strife, the Huskers are off to a 2-0 start with convincing wins over UTEP and Colorado and on Saturday night, Lincoln was the center of the college football universe.



This is how it used to be.

And for so long, this is what Nebraska fans craved. Now they have it.

“It was the loudest game I have been to,” said four-star linebacker Christian Jones from Omaha (Neb.) Westside, who’s down to a two-team battle between Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament said: “I have never seen anything like it in person. The Huskers impressed me with a convincing win. Everything was top-notch. The coaches have made it well-known that I am a top target. They are right up there and (Saturday) was advantageous for the Huskers in my recruitment.”

Matt Rhule has made Nebraska fun again, cool again, a destination again. It’s been a tough slog since the Tom Osborne/Frank Solich days.

Scott Frost returned to Nebraska as the hometown hero only to prove he’s the hometown zero going 16-31 after leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017. So much was expected from him, so little delivered.

Famously polite and nice Mike Riley won as many games as he lost in Lincoln and was seemingly hired as a Midwest palate-cleanser after the profanity-laced success of Bo Pelini, who turned off so many boosters and fans with his attitude and red-faced outbursts despite winning games.

Enter Rhule, who was fired by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, a hedge fund manager who has proven to be an impatient clueless rube running an NFL franchise and most known for throwing a drink on a fan last season and bothering a local eatery’s owner for posting a sign critical of Tepper outside his restaurant.

It has all been to Nebraska’s gain. Rhule took lowly Temple to two 10-win seasons, two of three double-digit win campaigns in program history dating back to 1930.