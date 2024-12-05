National Signing Day: Oregon has top class but UGA, Ohio State are lurking

At the end of National Signing Day there still is not a clear picture as to which program will win the 2025 team rankings crown. Oregon currently sits with the top-ranked class followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama. Take a look at where the team rankings stand along with the other major storylines at the end of National Signing Day.



THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS

Dan Lanning © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

TIGHT RACE AT THE TOP OF THE RANKINGS

Justus Terry



Unless there is a crazy turn of events or an unexpected coaching chance, there are really only three programs that could finish with the team recruiting crown. Oregon sits in the top spot right now thanks to five additions since Sunday. The Ducks are also strong contenders in the recruitment of Rivals250 tight end Andrew Olesh. The Pennsylvania native is currently committed to Michigan but took an official visit to Oregon and is considering flipping when he announces his decision on Friday. If he does choose the Ducks, Oregon essentially locks up the team recruiting crown, making history as the first northern team to finish at No. 1 in the team rankings. If Olesh sticks with Michigan, Georgia and Ohio State are the other likely candidates to finish No. 1. If five-star Justus Terry ends up signing with Georgia, the Bulldogs will finish at No. 1 as long as five-star David Sanders Jr. sticks with Tennessee. Terry is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday while Sanders is expected to sign with Tennessee at some point this week. There is a scenario where Georgia and Ohio State could find themselves tied at No. 1. This would happen if Olesh sticks with Michigan, Terry signs with Georgia, and Sanders pulls off a surprise by signing with Ohio State. At that point the race for the team rankings crown would likely come down to the final Rivals250 and position rankings update in January as well as any last minute signing during the February signing period.

DAVID SANDERS, JR. MAKING VOLS FANS NERVOUS



As first reported by Rivals, five-star David Sanders Jr. did not sign with Tennessee on Wednesday. The top-ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250 committed to the Volunteers in August and didn’t waver on his decision until he turned up at Ohio State a couple weeks ago when the Buckeyes hosted Indiana. Ohio State was the No. 2 contender for Sanders when he made his decision in August. A source indicated Sanders would still be signing with Tennessee this week but this unexpected delay is a bit unsettling for Vols fans. History tells us anything can happen at this time of year and that could be concerning for Tennessee. There are two days left in the Early Signing Period and Sanders will be on “Signing Watch” 24 hours a day.

SEMINOLES SURPRISE

Shamar Arnoux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



The 2024 season was horrific for Florida State but Seminole fans are riding high after a day few expected. Mike Norvell and his staff added five commitments on Wednesday - three Rivals250 prospects, another four-star and a three-star. The day started with one of the biggest flips of signing day when Rivals250 Auburn defensive back commit Shamar Arnoux signed with the ‘Noles. About two hours later Florida State announced the signing of three-star offensive lineman Sean Poret. Rivals250 Georgia running back commit Ousmane Kromah and Rivals250 UCF receiver commit Jayvan Boggs decided to sign with the Seminoles during the afternoon. On Wednesday evening four-star receiver/tight end Tae’shaun Gelsey decided to sign with Florida State instead of Florida. Perhaps Florida State’s biggest win of signing day was holding onto the commitment of Rivals250 defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, who was being heavily pursued by Georgia and South Carolina.

