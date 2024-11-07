Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?

This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens next month. Up next are the offensive linemen.

COLORADO

Deion Sanders © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



Colorado has shown significant improvement along the offensive line this season but, just like every year in the Deion Sanders era, there will be tons of roster moves made in the offseason. Some current offensive linemen will move on and others will be brought in as Colorado continues to work on upgrading the unit. Having a cornerstone such as five-star freshman Jordan Seaton should help attract more talented offensive linemen and keep this positive momentum going.

LSU

Brian Kelly © Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images



LSU is expected to lose both starting offensive tackles to the NFL after this season so Brian Kelly‘s offense will have holes to fill ahead of next season. The Tigers have some young talent on the roster but ensuring their quarterback has the necessary protection to successfully operate the LSU offense is a top priority. If the Tigers find an offensive lineman they believe can elevate the unit, expect them to take advantage of the opportunity.

OHIO STATE

Ryan Day © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



The Buckeyes famously invested millions of dollars in their roster this season but one position group that needs more support is the offensive line. The lack of depth, particularly at tackle, was exposed after the season-ending injury to Josh Simmons and there isn’t an obvious replacement on the roster for this season or for next season. Ohio State didn’t bring in a massive group of transfers last offseason but the ones it did sign are important pieces of the team. Expect the same strategy this offseason, with offensive tackle being one of the positions it targets.

