Southeast Spotlight: Intriguing two-team recruiting battles



We’ve reached the time of year where offer lists begin to dwindle as commitment dominoes start to fall. The situation is one as old as recruiting itself and tends to create a number of two-team races. The 2025 cycle has held true to history on that front, as a handful of major national prospects have recently narrowed their focus to include two options. Today, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman cuts through the noise and explores four Southeast recruitments that have essentially become two-team races, even if some prospects have other programs hanging around their lists as window dressing.

ISAIAH CAMPBELL: North Carolina vs. Tennessee



Campbell, the No. 5 defensive tackle in the Rivals250, reopened his recruitment a month ago after a long commitment to Clemson. After backing off of his verbal to the Tigers, Campbell was back in Chapel Hill visiting the Tar Heels. Both North Carolina and Tennessee have continued to recruit Campbell behind the scenes and have stepped up in a big way now that he is back on the board. Campbell took an official visit back to Rocky Top over the weekend as the Vols continue to further their position with the elite defensive lineman. The four-star prospect will make his final official visit back to North Carolina on Nov. 16 and will have a decision made shortly after that. Tennessee has put itself in a strong position ahead of next month’s decision.

CHASE LINTON: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech



Linton has enjoyed a stellar senior season for Atlanta (Ga.) North Atlanta High School. The four-star prospect made a commitment to Rutgers after an official visit over the summer before collecting an offer from Georgia during a workout a few weeks later. Since putting an offer on the table, no team has been recruiting Linton harder than the in-state Bulldogs. Linton has made a handful of visits up to Athens since collecting the offer and took his official visit earlier this month for the Mississippi State game. He also took an official visit to Georgia Tech over the weekend as the Yellow Jackets continue to stay afloat in this race. Linton is expected to have a decision made by the end of November, and we like where the Dawgs are sitting with another top front-seven defensive target.

JUSTUS TERRY: Alabama vs. Georgia



Terry is keeping his recruitment open down the stretch. However, the two programs trending at the top are Georgia and Alabama. Both of these two SEC heavyweights have continued to put their best foot forward with the No. 8 prospect in the Rivals250. Terry, who has been committed to Georgia and USC at different points during the 2025 cycle, is coming off of an official visit to Texas. He’s also got stops scheduled at Auburn and Florida State, with Tuscaloosa and Athens trips on the horizon, too. This is expected to boil down to the Crimson Tide and the in-state Dawgs, with the latter trending in the right direction with the blue-chipper since he reopened his recruitment over the summer

JORDAN YOUNG: Clemson vs. NC State



Young flirted with making a college decision over the summer and nearly came off the board earlier this month before finalizing Nov. 2 as his commitment date. Multiple programs have stepped forward with Young over the past few months, but Clemson and NC State have emerged as the top contenders as his decision nears. Clemson had early momentum in Young’s recruitment this spring and again after an early June official visit before the winds shifted in favor of the in-state Wolfpack following multiple visits back to Raleigh. Clemson has picked up the pace in this recruitment in a big way and has gotten Young back to campus multiple times leading into his decision next month, including this past weekend for the Virginia game. Yet again the Tigers are in a position to strike as a commitment nears.

