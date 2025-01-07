Tuesdays with Gorney: Final four teams in playoff have notable footprints

So much has been made of the fact that three of the final four teams left in the College Football Playoff are from the northern part of the country.

But with these top programs recruiting across the country, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the top players on each of the four teams to see if players from the North are actually making the biggest impact in college football or if it only appears that way.

NOTRE DAME

Jeremiyah Love Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

OHIO STATE

Jeremiah Smith © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PENN STATE

Tyler Warren © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TEXAS

Matthew Golden © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



When former coach Mack Brown had Texas really rolling as a national power in the early 2000s, there was always an interesting recruiting move he would take that would help load up his class without a ton of work. Texas would hold an early junior day in the offseason, invite basically all the elite players from the state and surrounding areas to Austin and by the end of the day the Longhorns would have a large majority of their class locked in. Coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have not taken exactly the same approach but there is a heavily significant in-state feel to the elite players on the roster. On offense, quarterback Quinn Ewers, top two running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue and Houston transfer receiver Matthew Golden are all from Texas. Among other pass catchers, tight end Gunnar Helm, who has maybe helped his NFL Draft positioning more than any other Texas player, is from Colorado and then Isaiah Bond is an Alabama transfer from Georgia with Deandre Moore from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. On defense, the in-state feel is even more striking. Star five-star linebacker Anthony Hill along with Michael Taaffee, David Gbenda, Andrew Mukuba, Jahdae Barron, Colin Simmons and Vernon Broughton – basically everyone – are in-state players. If recruiting truly starts at home and then expands out, the Longhorns essentially skipped the second part with so many elite players close to home.

