Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement

CINCINNATI — The Reds have placed left-hander Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement. The move was made retroactive to April 11.

Cincinnati begins a three-game series against Seattle.

It is the second straight year Moll has landed on the injured list with the same injury. He missed nearly a month at the start of last season with a shoulder impingement.

Moll has pitched in three games out of the bullpen and has a 3.00 ERA. His last appearance was on April 6 at Milwaukee, when he allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning.