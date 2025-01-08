Where they were ranked: Breaking down the talent of CFP’s final four
The College Football Playoff semifinals are upon us and each of the four teams vying for the national title are loaded with talent. Here’s a look at each team and how their rosters were built.
RELATED: Final four teams in playoff have distinct recruiting footprints
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking
NOTRE DAME
Notable five-stars: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Notable four-stars: Jaylen Sneed, Rocco Spindler, Jeremiyah Love, Bryce Young, Aamil Wagner, Billy Schrauth, Sam Pendleton, Jaden Greathouse, Eli Raridon, Jadarian Price, Cooper Flanagan, Jayden Thomas, Drayk Bowen, Christian Gray, Gabriel Rubio, Rylie Mills, Jaiden Ausberry, Junior Tuihalamaka, Leonard Moore, Benjamin Morrison, Howard Cross III, Aneyas Williams
Number of Rivals250 signees: 36
Notable three-stars: Adon Shuler, Anthonie Knapp, Mitchell Evans, Pat Coogan, Donovan Hinish, Jack Kiser, Xavier Watts
Notable two-stars: Jordan Faison
Notable transfers: Riley Leonard, Kris Mitchell, Jordan Clark, Beaux Collins, RJ Oben, Jayden Harrison, Rod Heard II
Number of transfers on roster: 19
OHIO STATE
Notable five-stars: Jack Sawyer, Jeremiah Smith, JT Tuimoloau, Donovan Jackson, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, C.J. Hicks, Eddrick Houston, Sonny Styles
Notable four-stars: Gee Scott Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Tegra Tshabola, Carson Hinzman, Austin Siereveld, Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Cody Simon, Jermaine Mathews Jr., Caden Curry, Jordan Hancock, Denzel Burke, Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese, Lathan Ransom, Tyleik Williams
Number of Rivals250 signees: 50
Notable three-stars: Ty Hamilton, Bennett Christian, Josh Fryar
Notable two-stars: None
Notable transfers: Will Howard, Davison Igbinosun, Quinshon Judkins, Lorenzo Styles Jr., Seth McLaughlin, Josh Simmons, Will Kacmarek
Number of transfers on roster: 17
PENN STATE
Notable five-stars: Dani Dennis-Sutton
Notable four-stars: Nicholas Singleton, Drew Allar, Tony Rojas, Sal Wormley, Drew Shelton, Kaytron Allen, Luke Reynolds, Abdul Carter, Amin Vanover, Coziah Izzard, Jaylen Reed, JB Nelson, Kobe King, Zakee Wheatley, Zane Durant
Number of Rivals250 signees: 26
Notable three-stars: Anthony Donkoh, Cam Miller, Dvon J-Thomas, Elliot Washington, Harrison Wallace III, Khalil Dinkins, Liam Clifford, Nick Dawkins, Omari Evans, Smith Vilbert, Tyler Warren, Zion Tracy
Notable two-stars: None
Notable transfers: A.J. Harris, Jalen Kimber, Audavion Collins, Julian Fleming, Nolan Rucci
Number of transfers on roster: 21
TEXAS
Notable five-stars: Anthony Hill Jr., Arch Manning, Brandon Baker, Colin Simmons, DJ Campbell, Xavier Filsaime
Notable four-stars: Malik Muhammad, Ryan Wingo, Kelvin Banks Jr., Jelani McDonald, DeAndre Moore Jr., Vernon Broughton, Alfred Collins, Jaylon Guilbeau, Jake Majors, Ethan Burke, David Gbenda, Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams, Gunnar Helm, Jaydon Blue, Liona Lefau
Number of Rivals250 signees: 41
Notable three-stars: Barryn Sorrell, Hayden Conner, Jahdae Barron, Juan Davis, Quintrevion Wisner, Trevor Goosby
Notable two-stars: None
Notable transfers: Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond, Amari Niblack, Andrew Mukuba, Matthew Golden, Trey Moore, Jermayne Lole, Bill Norton, Silas Bolden, Gavin Holmes
Number of transfers on roster: 18
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.