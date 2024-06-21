Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Leading off with Kelenic

It’s outfielders week here in the pickups. Though, maybe, hopefully, one of these guys will be eligible at first base soon.

Jarred Kelenic - OF Braves - Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Michael Harris II joining Ronald Acuña Jr. on the shelf last week, the Braves have turned to Jarred Kelenic in the leadoff spot and not just against right-handers. He’s far from an ideal choice, what with his .287 career on-base percentage, but he’s collected hits in five straight games since the switch, and he homered twice last weekend. He’s currently batting .278/.316/.500 during the month of June.

The hope was that Kelenic would blossom after being traded from the Mariners to the Braves over the winter, but the results have been mixed thus far. His current line is pretty much a match for what he finished with last year, but he hasn’t started nearly as well as he did then before fading and later breaking his left foot by kicking a cooler. His strikeout rate is better than usual, but it’s because he’s swinging more often early in the count; his walk rate is also well down as a result, and he hasn’t improved his contact rate. His exit velocity numbers are a bit worse than last year, and Statcast thinks he’s overachieving some with his current .265 average.

So, there’s not really anything here to suggest Kelenic has become any better of a bet for the future. He is, however, a pretty good choice at the present while hitting at the top of an underachieving-but-still-very-dangerous Braves lineup.

Joey Loperfido - OF Astros - Rostered in five percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s take three for Loperfido. His first major league stint with the Astros saw him get a total of 43 plate appearances in four weeks, after which he was sent down in spite of a .333 average. His second lasted just three days in which he didn’t get a single at-bat. This time, though, the door should be open wide. José Abreu is gone, Jon Singleton has been ice cold of late and, with Kyle Tucker still nursing the mother of all shin contusions, none of Houston’s outfielders are hitting. It seems likely that the team will give the lefty-swinging Loperfido a shot to start against right-handers at least.

Loperfido will return to the majors having hit .272/.365/.568 with 13 homers and nine steals in 39 Triple-A games. His prodigious strikeout totals haven’t prevented him from maintaining solid batting averages, and he’ll probably contribute in both homers and steals if he just gets enough at-bats. The Astros figure to mostly use him in the outfield, but he’ll keep working out at first base and he might eventually get into games there.

Garrett Mitchell - OF Brewers- Rostered in three percent of Yahoo leagues

There’s no point to picking up Mitchell at this exact moment, as it’s unclear if the Brewers are ready to give him his shot. Still, now recovered from the fractured finger that cost him 2 ½ months, Mitchell has gone 7-for-26 with three homers and two steals in six games for Triple-A Nashville on his rehab assignment. As has been the case since he debuted in 2022, he’s someone with excellent fantasy potential if he can get a lineup spot and stay healthy.

Mitchell’s problem right now is that Jackson Chourio has picked it up of late, creating less of a need in Milwaukee’s outfield. The Brewers could have him take Sal Frelick’s spot, but they like Frelick’s defense, and Frelick is still doing a decent job of getting on base. As a result, it’s possible Mitchell will be optioned to Triple-A once his rehab assignment concludes.

That would be a disappointment. Mitchell has barely gotten to play in the majors after missing most of last year with a shoulder injury, but he’s hit .278/.343/.452 with five homers and nine steals in 141 career plate appearances. He’d strike out plenty, but he’d be a real threat to finish with 20 homers and 30 steals in a full year’s worth of playing time. If the Brewers opt to give him a shot, he’ll be worth rostering in all formats.

