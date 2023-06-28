Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to examine a terrific streaming option for Wednesday’s slate that should help fantasy managers for as long as he remains healthy, and a hot-hitting outfielder that we’re going to want to snag before his weekend series in Colorado.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Wade Miley, SP, Brewers

Available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues

When you think of intriguing starting pitching options, a player like Wade Miley is usually the last possible name to come to mind. The boring veteran left-hander doesn’t hold major strikeout upside and finds himself on the injured list at least several times every season. So why are we looking at him today?

When he is actually healthy and taking the mound, he has been pretty darn good. In 10 starts with the Brewers this season he had gone 5-2 with a stellar 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 31/11 K/BB ratio across 52 2/3 innings.

Him landing on the injured list again before the end of the season seems like an inevitability, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t get some run out of him before he does so. He draws a nice matchup against the Mets in New York on Wedesday evening – weather/air quality permitting – and makes for a very attractive streaming option. You’re probably looking at 5-6 innings of solid ratios, a couple of strikeouts and a decent shot at a victory – and in deeper mixed leagues you really can’t ask for much more than that.

Matt Vierling, OF, Tigers

Available in 95 percent of Yahoo leagues

Matt Vierling is the type of fringe player who seems to get picked up and dropped several times a week over the course of a season. He’s got a nice blend of power and speed – and mashes left-handed pitching – but just doesn’t provide enough production overall to be a consistent starter in the outfield – even in most deeper formats.

He has been swinging a hot bat as of late though, and we’re definitely going to want to add him for his upcoming schedule. Since returning from the injured list. Vierling has slashed a sizzling .385/.467/.667 with three homers, six RBI and nine runs scored.

He gets two more games against the Rangers in Arlington over the next two days before opening up a three-game set against the Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. That series will include at least one – and possibly two – matchups against left-handed starters, which we have already established Vierling mashes. He may not be a long-term help for your fantasy squad, but you’re going to want to have him in there over the weekend for sure.