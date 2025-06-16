Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16

It’s Monday, June 16 and the Astros (41-30) take on the Athletics (29-44). Lance McCullers is slated to take the mound for Houston against Mitch Spence for the Athletics.

The Athletics are flying high. They are coming off a series sweep of the Kansas City Royals, including a 4-0 shutout in game two of the series.

The AL West-leading Astros are playing amazing baseball at the moment. They have a 4.5-game lead and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Athletics

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Astros (-162), Athletics (+135)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 16, 2025: Lance McCullers vs. Mitch Spence

Astros: Lance McCullers, (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/10): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Athletics: Mitch Spence, (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 6/10): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Athletics

The Astros have won 8 of their last 10 games

The Under is 40-28-3 in Astros’ games this season

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 5 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Astros and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: