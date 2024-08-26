Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 26

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 100 G, .270/.342/.451, 13 HR, 25 SB, 36 BB, 92 SO at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.

We’ve already seen the first pick of the 2024 MLB Draft up and contributing. Contributing seems like such an understatement for what Paul Skenes has done, for the record. Now, his former LSU teammate and second-overall pick will be joining him in the majors; albeit on different teams. Crews is going to get the call Monday to join the Nationals, and he’s an absolute must-roster. He’s a five-tool player who can contribute in every category, and while there’s certainly a chance he struggles in his first taste of MLB action, the risk is well worth the potential reward. Grab him. It’s way too late in the year to not take this chance.

2. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

2024 stats: 46 G, .313/.372/.492, 8 HR, 14 SB, 16 BB, 42 SO at Low-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; 1 G, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 SO at New York (AL).

There’s no way to prove that Dominguez was specifically motivated by his quick stint with the Yankees last Sunday. But it sure didn’t hurt. The outfielder picked up four hits Tuesday against St. Paul, and proceeded to have four more multi-hit games while picking up a steal in his last four contests. He’s now hitting .305/.360/.453 just 10 days after that slash was .268/.330/.412. Long story short, Dominguez is hot, and the Yankees would be wise to find a way for him to play. Fantasy managers would be just as wise to add him now if they can.

3. Jacob Wilson, SS, Oakland Athletics

2024 stats: 53 G, .433/.473/.668, 7 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 15 SO at short-season ACL, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas; 1 G, 1.000/.1.000/1.000, 0 HR, 0 SB 0 BB, 0 SO at Oakland.

Even when acknowledging that it’s a smaller sample than others, these stats absolutely make me giggle when I update them. Wilson is currently on a rehab assignment after missing close to a month with his hamstring strain, and he’s been pretty much the same hitter as he was prior to the injury (complimentary). The 2023 first-round selection has been as impressive as you can be in his first full professional season, and he’s only on this list because he hurt himself in his MLB debut. There’s some question marks about the power, but Wilson is someone I’d be running to add if you need any kind of help in the average category.

4. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 87 G, .300/.375/.582, 21 HR, 4 SB, 37 BB, 91 SO at Triple-A Norfolk; 7 G, .059/.200/.059, 0 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 10 SO at Baltimore.

It’s a little disappointing to see Mayo back on this list, but not terribly surprising. That’s not an insult to him, it’s a compliment to the ridiculous depth Baltimore has on their roster that, like an overstuffed club sandwich, there’s just no room for Mayo right now. Sorry. Mayo still has elite offensive upside, and if Baltimore does give him another shot, he’s worth another look. No guarantees for anyone but the guy at the top of the list right now, however.

5. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: 32 G, .359/.417/.618, 8 HR, 2 SB, 13 BB, 18 SO at short-season FCL, Low-A Ft. Myers and Triple-A St. Paul; 26 G, .253/.309/.333, 2 HR, 3 SB, 9 BB, 16 SO at Minnesota.

Like Wilson, Lee is also on a rehab assignment, but his just started with St. Paul on Saturday. It’s gone well so far, as he homered in that first game back and he went 3-for-4 Sunday with a couple of doubles. That’ll work. Lee wasn’t tearing the cover off the baseball, but he wasn’t a slouch, either. I’m a big believer in his bat, and while I think he’s a better long-term play than current -- what a hot take about a rookie player, I know -- there’s very little doubt that he can be a contributor. The talent is there to do so, anyway.

6. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 79 G, .259/.395/.533, 18 HR, 0 SB, 45 BB, 59 SO at Triple-A Columbus; 30 G, .207/.241/.329, 0 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 23 SO at Cleveland.

Proximity matters. No, Manzardo doesn’t have the same upside as the players above. In fact, it’s not particularly close; more compliment to the hitters above than insult to him, but the truth regardless. But the fact that he seems so very likely to get a call after September 1 -- much more likely than the names listed below -- gives him an edge. That being said, he wouldn’t be on this list if it was just about getting a call. Manzardo has a great approach, plus power and showed some flashes in his time with the Guardians before the demotion. He’d be a player I’d add if I need help in the corner-infield spot just to see how things go if/when that call-up happens.

7. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2024 stats: 96 G, .276/.369/.499, 18 HR, 16 SB, 53 BB, 104 SO at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

While Crews is the only player you can guarantee we’ll reach the majors on this list, I feel fairly confident that all six names listed above are going to spend time in the majors by the end of 2024. The rest of these guys? Not really, but there’s at least a chance or I wouldn’t have them on here. Anthony represents the highest upside of those players, and after struggling in his first few games with Worcester, he’s not hitting .320/.382/.560 with three homers in 50 at-bats at the Triple-A level. The Red Sox need to get on a hot run to get into the postseason. Maybe they turn to Anthony to help with that. He could be this year’s Evan Carter.

8. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 22 G, 98.1 IP, 3.29 ERA, 8 HRA, 30 BB, 117 SO at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

After not allowing a run in his first two starts in Triple-A, Chandler was just so-so in his outing against Columbus on Thursday with five innings of three-run baseball. He did strike out six with just one walk, however, so there were still plenty of good signs for the 21-year-old. It’s just as likely -- if not more so -- that Chandler’s debut comes in 2025, but fantasy managers should absolutely give him consideration if the Pirates decide to break him in before the end of September.

9. Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 104 G, .276/.345/.464, 17 HR, 1 SB, 39 BB, 81 SO at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

The overwhelming majority of prospects have a lull in their seasons, and unfortunately for Ballesteros, that lull is happening right now. He did have a two-hit effort against Toledo on Thursday, but that’s the sandwich between an 0-for-17 run that has seen his slash in Triple-A drop to .251/.315/.432. That’s a very strong season especially for a hitter that is still just 21-years-old, but it’s looking less and less likely that Ballesteros is going to get the call. I’m still including him because of the talent and positional value if he were to get the promotion.

10. Christian Moore, INF, Los Angeles Angels

2024 stats: 19 G, .354/.398/.622, 6 HR, 0 SB, 6 BB, 25 SO at Low-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City.

Now, here me out. Yes, this is a player that was just drafted this year. Yes, he’s still in Double-A. But look, the Angels have been the most aggressive team in baseball — it’s not even close — in promoting their players, and we’ve seen them promote a first-round pick from the same year before; in fact it happened last year with Nolan Schanuel. Add in the fact that Moore was the best player on the best team in college baseball this summer, and look at those numbers. I’m just saying.