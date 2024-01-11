Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore gaining momentum in Houston

After six games on Monday and five games on Tuesday, we finally got back to the craziness of the NBA schedule with 10 games on Wednesday. That meant less space in your lineup for streaming options, but there were still plenty of under the radar guys that played well and are deserving of your attention. Of course, the stars stole the show, as Victor Wembanyama recorded the first triple-double of his career (16/12/10) in just 21 minutes. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 80 points as the Celtics outdueled the Timberwolves in overtime. There were two other overtime games, with the Hawks beating the 76ers and the Bulls topping the Rockets. There were plenty of other big performances, but here are the players that may actually be sitting on your waiver wire.

Cam Whitmore- 3% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Whitmore has played a larger role over their last few games, but he logged a career-high 33 minutes on Wednesday, which allowed him to score a career-best 16 points. He also played all five minutes of overtime, which shows that Ime Udoka trusts him. Dillon Brooks is inching closer to a return, but Tari Eason could be out a few more weeks. Whitmore posted a 16/5/1/2 line with two 3-pointers on Wednesday, and even if he continues to come off the bench against Detroit on Friday, he should play enough to provide solid value.

Moses Moody- 4%

For the second straight game, Moody was able to score 21 points and knock down four 3-pointers in a blowout loss to New Orleans. Things aren’t going well for the Warriors, so Steve Kerr should look to ride the hot hand in Moody. They play in Chicago on Friday, and even if he doesn’t start, he should provide some scoring and shooting off the bench. Hopefully Kerr won’t decide to ruin those plans.

Christian Wood- 15%

There are only five games on Thursday, and the Lakers have one of them. I’m not a fan of Wood as a long-term option, but he has averaged 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple over his last four games. Rui Hachimura is expected to miss another game, which means that Wood should continue to provide solid value off the bench.

Killian Hayes- 13%

Hayes didn’t provide much in his first start with Cade Cunningham out, but he had 12 assists on Wednesday. He didn’t contribute much else, so I’d only consider him in deeper leagues where you can afford to have a specialist that is truly only providing value in one category. They play the Rockets on Friday, where Hayes should remain in the starting unit.

T.J. McConnell- 48%, Andrew Nembhard- 16%

McConnell probably got added in your league after Haliburton went down, but since he is still available in over half of Yahoo leagues, this is your friendly notice to add him. He didn’t start and only played 22 minutes, but he posted a 14/2/8/2 line on Wednesday. Nembhard ended up starting and played 26 minutes, but he struggled with his shot (1-of-8 FGs) and only posted a 2/2/5/2 line. Nembhard should remain in the starting unit in Atlanta on Friday, but both guys should be worth streaming moving forward.

Nikola Jovic- 3%

Jovic continues to play well as the starting power forward in Miami. He posted a 15/5/4/1/1 line with three 3-pointers in 33 minutes on Wednesday. Until Caleb Martin or Jimmy Butler is back (who knows when that happens), Jovic should continue to start and play big minutes. Haywood Highsmith (1%) started in place of Kyle Lowry and knocked down five triples to go with a 19/5/2/1 line in 35 minutes. He played well, but if Lowry is back in the lineup against Orlando on Friday, Highsmith won’t be worth a stream.