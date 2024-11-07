Fantasy Basketball Pickups: That’s Zaccharie Risacher’s music

While there have been some solid rookie performances thus far, Hawks wing Zaccharie Risacher (34% rostered, Yahoo) had arguably the best night of any first-year player this season. Playing 37 minutes, he finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks, and six 3-pointers as the Hawks beat the Knicks in Atlanta. His season-long value remains low, but Risacher has been a respectable 12th-round player over the last week. His value depends on the availability of De’Andre Hunter, who is sidelined by a knee injury, but now is an excellent time to hop onto the bandwagon.

Let’s look at a few more of Wednesday’s top pickups:

Bennedict Mathurin (34%), Indiana Pacers

Despite scoring 16 points or more in four straight games, starting the last three due to injuries to other players, Mathurin remains rostered in less than 40% of Yahoo leagues. What’s most encouraging about his recent run has been the improved rebounding and assist production. Mathurin finished Wednesday’s win over Orlando with 20 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one 3-pointer, with 13 points being scored at the foul line. While the assists weren’t there on Wednesday, Mathurin had three or more in each of the three games prior. And he’s grabbed at least six rebounds in four straight. Mathurin is worth rostering as long as Aaron Nesmith (ankle) remains sidelined.

Russell Westbrook (35%) and Peyton Watson (21%), Denver Nuggets

Despite filling the void left by Jamal Murray (concussion), Westbrook is a polarizing player in fantasy basketball. He’s a much better option for points leagues than category leagues, and Wednesday was a reminder that there’s still some value to be had in rostering him with Murray sidelined. Shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 from the foul line, Westbrook finished Wednesday’s win over Oklahoma City with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and three 3-pointers (on four attempts). You’re not expecting that kind of production consistently, but Westbrook is worth a look in points leagues and even some of your deeper category leagues.

As for Watson, there was no shortage of support for him as a streamer with Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined. He didn’t provide much scoring on Wednesday, putting up nine points on 4-of-9 shooting (and 1-of-4 from the foul line). But the stat line was filled, with Watson also responsible for three rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks (including one that sealed the win), and one 3-pointer. Watson played 34 minutes as part of an eight-man rotation, which is sustainable with Gordon out of the lineup. If he’s available in your league, especially those of the category variety, pick Watson up.

Jose Alvarado (30%) and Brandon Boston Jr. (9%), New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans could not hand Cleveland its first loss of the season, but Alvarado had an excellent game. Shooting 7-of-7 from three, he scored 27 points with two rebounds, five assists, and three steals. With Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum sidelined for an extended period, there’s room for Alvarado to be a reliable streamer; the Pelicans don’t have any other options they can rely on at point guard. As for Boston, he remained in the starting lineup despite Jordan Hawkins returning from a nagging back issue. Boston (14/2/5/0/1 with two 3-pointers) played 38 minutes, and Hawkins did not look comfortable during his 19 on the court. Even with 13 games on Friday’s schedule, the Pelicans’ lack of healthy perimeter bodies makes Boston worth a look in deep leagues.

Luguentz Dort (23%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Can Dort be a top-50 player for the entire season? Probably not. But it would be foolish to disregard what he’s done thus far. The scoring may still be modest, but Dort’s percentages have improved substantially, and he’s providing value across the board in category leagues. The Thunder guard finished Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers in 26 minutes. The playing time may be a bit low for the liking of some fantasy managers, but Dort has played between 25 and 30 minutes in all eight games thus far. Given the defensive ability and improved percentages, Lu doesn’t need much time to make an impact.

Goga Bitadze (16%), Orlando Magic

As was the case last season, Bitadze can be an effective streamer when the Magic are without Wendell Carter Jr. Bitadze played 30 minutes against his former team in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, recording a line of 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocked shots. Meanwhile, backup Moritz Wagner only played 15 minutes. With Carter essentially day-to-day, Bitadze’s shelf life in fantasy leagues is not guaranteed. But he’ll be worth a look for Friday’s game against the Pelicans if Carter remains sidelined.

Davion Mitchell (13%), Toronto Raptors

Mitchell’s performance against the Kings was outstanding, and he’s played relatively well since stepping up to fill the void left by Immanuel Quickley (pelvis). Mitchell finished Wednesday’s loss with 20 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes. Shooting 8-of-11 from the field, he was responsible for just one turnover. Quickley is reportedly getting closer to a return, so there may not be many more opportunities to stream Mitchell.

Isaiah Stewart (10%), Detroit Pistons (Duren injury)

With Jalen Duren suffering a sprained ankle during Wednesday’s one-point loss to the Hornets, it may be time for some “Beef Stew.” Stewart played 26 minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one blocked shot. While not an elite stat line, the production combined with Duren’s injury enhanced Stewart’s fantasy value.

