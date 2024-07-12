Who to watch in Summer League: Western Conference

By Raphielle Johnson

As is always the case with the NBA, it doesn’t take much time for the league to transition from the end of one season to the beginning of the next. With the draft completed and many significant moves in free agency made, the next stop on the calendar is the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, with games beginning on Friday, July 12. As has been the case in recent years, all 30 teams will be represented, playing five games apiece, with the championship matchup scheduled for July 22.

Making concrete determinations based on summer league play is reckless, as most players in action are simply fighting for an invitation to training camp. But that doesn’t mean fantasy managers should overlook what they see, from production to the roles that players are assigned (and how those roles will either align or differ from what will happen once the games truly matter in the winter). Below is a look at each Western Conference team and a few players fantasy managers should watch in preparation for draft season in late summer/fall.

Northwest Division

Denver (Summer League roster)

With the Nuggets losing a starter (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) in free agency, summer league is of greater importance as the team looks to round out its rotation. While Christian Braun will not play in Las Vegas, Julian Strawther will, and he’ll need to be more impactful in 2024-25 than he was as a rookie. Due to injuries, Strawther was limited to 50 games last season, averaging 4.5 points in 10.9 minutes. On paper, Braun may be the odds-on favorite to fill the void left by KCP, but Strawther will also be in the conversation. How he plays in Las Vegas will be one of the more critical storylines for teams that hope to contend next season.

Hunter Tyson and Jalen Pickett also played sparingly for the Nuggets in 2023-24, and a good showing at summer league would go a long way for both ahead of training camp. Denver also bid farewell to its backup point guard (Reggie Jackson), leaving the team light on numbers behind Jamal Murray. In theory, that opens the door for Pickett to earn a more prominent role in the Nuggets rotation.

The player on Denver’s summer league roster with the greatest chance of offering tangible fantasy value next season is first-round pick DaRon Holmes II. The former Dayton star can play either power forward or center, and his athleticism and rim protection abilities could make for a nice pairing with Nikola Jokic when Aaron Gordon is not in the game. Will Holmes be a “late-round flier” in standard leagues, or can he be something more? We’ll begin to get our answer over the next ten days.

Minnesota (Summer League roster)

The Timberwolves, who reached the conference finals for the first time in 20 years last season, had an excellent draft by most accounts. In addition to acquiring Robert Dillingham’s draft rights from the Spurs, they used their first-round pick on Terrence Shannon Jr. They’re two capable perimeter scorers who can potentially give Minnesota a needed boost off the bench, as the Timberwolves ranked 21st in the NBA in bench scoring last season (and that was with 6th Man of the Year Naz Reid). Shannon is further ahead regarding defensive ability, but the two rookies are joining a team that boasts the best defense in the NBA; Chris Finch and his staff undoubtedly have the personnel needed to adjust their schemes to account for any deficiencies.

As for the returnees, Leonard Miller and Josh Minott are the ones fantasy managers should watch. Neither got to play much last season, but there’s optimism that one (or both) could be ready to make a positive jump in 2024-25. They’re athletic, and previous summer league experience could set them up for a successful run in Las Vegas over the next ten days. Another young Timberwolves player worth tracking is Jaylen Clark, who was officially cleared to resume full contact 5-on-5 activities on July 7. He missed the entire 2023-24 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon, with Minnesota selecting him with the 53rd overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Oklahoma City (Summer League roster)

Oklahoma City’s regular-season rotation is loaded, and the offseason additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein will only improve the team’s chances in the Western Conference next season. They participated in the Salt Lake City summer league before moving on to Las Vegas, with first-round pick Dillon Jones and second-rounder Ajay Mitchell (who agreed to a two-way contract) playing well. The issue for them in redraft leagues is Oklahoma City’s current depth, which could make it difficult for either rookie to be a factor this season.

However, Jones’ versatility and Mitchell’s untapped playmaking ability make both worthwhile investments in dynasty leagues. 2022 lottery pick Ousmane Dieng has appeared in 72 games in two seasons with the Thunder but has yet to make the impact needed to stick in Mark Daigneault’s rotation. This is a big summer for him, as the 2024-25 season is the last guaranteed year on his contract, and the Thunder have until October to decide on Dieng’s 2025-26 option. Oklahoma City has used two of its three available two-way slots, with Mitchell and guard Adam Flagler being the recipients of those deals.

Portland (Summer League roster)

While Scoot Henderson will not play in Las Vegas, some young Blazers will be worth watching for fantasy reasons. Lottery pick Donovan Clingan is the headliner, even with Portland having Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III on the roster. Both veteran centers have been the subject of trade rumors this summer, with the latter only appearing in six games last season due to injury. And it isn’t like Clingan needs to play 30 minutes per night to offer fantasy value due to his abilities as a rim runner and rim protector. At a minimum, he’ll have high value in dynasty leagues.

Returnees Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, and Rayan Rupert all played rotation minutes down the stretch last season, with Camara being impactful as a defender even before the Blazers “officially” pulled the plug. Those are players you want to see take a step forward offensively in this environment, as Henderson’s absence should result in more opportunities for all three to make plays with the ball in their hands. Speaking of Scoot, his absence opens the door for a player like Kennedy Chandler, who spent last season in the G League after appearing in 36 games as a rookie for the Grizzlies in 2022-23.

Utah (Summer League roster)

Once again, the Jazz got a head start on most of the competition, hosting their summer league before making the trek to Vegas. Keyonte George posted two 30-point efforts, with the second being much “cleaner” than the first. It’s fair to wonder how much we’ll see of George and Walker Kessler over the next ten days, as they’re the most experienced players on the Jazz roster regarding NBA action. Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, who were first-round picks in 2023 (as was George), will undoubtedly be worth tracking, especially if Utah were to shut down George. Both played well in Utah’s SLC finale on Wednesday.

The Jazz did not do much in free agency, leading some to believe they hope to set themselves up to benefit from a strong projected 2025 draft class next summer. If so, players like Hendricks and Sensabaugh could be more impactful fantasy options after the calendar flips to 2025. Also on the roster are 2024 draft picks Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, with Collier looking the best in the Salt Lake City games. And if George’s minutes in Vegas were to be limited (or if he doesn’t play), it could be Collier’s show to run.

Pacific Division

Golden State (Summer League roster)

When considering potential fantasy impact, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are the most important names on the Warriors’ summer roster. Klay Thompson’s exit opens up a spot in the starting lineup, with Podziemski being the player most likely to fill it. TJD could also be in line to start next season, even with the Warriors bringing back Kevon Looney for another season. Jackson-Davis passed the veteran in the rotation as a rookie, and it’s unlikely that Golden State would get away with a small lineup with Draymond Green at the five.

TJD and Podziemski were with the United States Select Team in Las Vegas before joining the Warriors for the California Classic, so it’s fair to question how much they’ll play. Those two getting time off would open up opportunities for other Warriors to shine, but it’s unlikely any would be in play for fantasy leagues next season. Ethan Thompson played well in the California Classic, while former lottery pick Kevin Knox II had a good night in Golden State’s finale against the Kings.

LA Clippers (Summer League roster)

The Clippers only had one 2024 draft pick, with Cam Christie selected 46th overall. The young wing out of Minnesota, who does not turn 19 until July 24, is on the Clippers’ summer roster but may not be able to impact fantasy basketball next season. To help account for Paul George’s departure, the Clippers added Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum in free agency.

Among the returnees on the Clippers’ summer roster are Kobe Brown and Jordan Miller, while Moussa Diabate will look to earn another opportunity after not being given a qualifying offer. Brown is the lone first-round pick (30th overall in 2023) on the roster, while Miller is on a two-way contract. Amari Bailey and RayJ Dennis are worth tracking due to the need for a point guard to round out the Clippers’ summer lineup, but neither is likely to be in a position where they can impact fantasy basketball in 2024-25.

Los Angeles Lakers (Summer League roster)

The Lakers began their summer in San Francisco, competing in the California Classic. So, we’ve already gotten multiple looks at 2024 draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, as well as holdovers such as Colin Castleton and Maxwell Lewis. Of the four, Knecht may have the best chance of providing value this season due to the Lakers’ need for bench scoring. Last season, the Lakers averaged 28.4 bench points per game, ranked 28th in the NBA. Castleton is on a two-way deal, as are undrafted rookies Blake Hinson and Armel Traore.

The Lakers have added two players with prior NBA experience to their roster for Las Vegas: Moses Brown and Trent Forrest. Neither has done enough to carve out consistent places for themselves in the NBA, but they have another opportunity to show what they can do. The added experience could help the Lakers, who struggled a bit in San Francisco, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Phoenix (Summer League roster)

2024 draft picks Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro headline the Suns’ roster, and both could factor into the rotation once the games genuinely count. Dunn has some strides to make offensively, but he is considered one of the top defenders in this draft class. Phoenix has the offensive firepower needed to compensate for a rotation player who may not offer much on that end of the floor. If Dunn can show a bit more than expected as a shooter in Las Vegas, that would be a massive positive for the Suns. As for Ighodaro, Drew Eubanks’ exit was countered by the signing of Mason Plumlee, but the former Marquette center defends well and can be used as a playmaking hub offensively. He may be better equipped than Dunn to crack the Suns’ rotation immediately.

Also playing in Las Vegas is David Roddy, who failed to make an impact after being acquired from the Grizzlies in February. While his contract for next season is guaranteed, the Suns have until October to decide on Roddy for 2025-26. Jalen Bridges, an undrafted rookie, is on a two-way deal, while players with past NBA experience, such as Quinndary Weatherspoon and Isaiah Wong, will essentially audition for all 30 teams in Las Vegas. The Suns have one two-way slot available after signing Bridges and Collin Gillespie.

Sacramento (Summer League roster)

Sacramento had two teams in this week’s California Classic, one playing at home and the other making the quick trek to San Francisco. Unfortunately for the Kings, Devin Carter didn’t play for either due to a left shoulder injury. The lottery pick out of Providence underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on Thursday and is expected to miss six months. The biggest beneficiary could be Keon Ellis, who passed the since-traded Davion Mitchell in the rotation last season. Ellis played well in the California Classic (Sacramento games), and it remains to be seen how much he’ll play in Las Vegas.

Mason Jones and 2023 first-round pick Colby Jones are also headed to Las Vegas, and all three two-way contract slots have been filled. In addition to Mason Jones, the Kings have signed Isaiah Crawford and Isaac Jones, who may see the majority of their playing time as rookies in Stockton. Another noteworthy name on the roster is Drew Timme, who will remain with the Kings after initially being on the Raptors’ roster for Las Vegas. Timme was solid during the California Classic, and remaining with the Kings means he’ll be on a familiar roster while looking to earn another shot in the NBA.

Southwest Division

Dallas (Summer League roster)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the 24th overall pick in last year’s draft, is the most notable player on the Mavericks roster for Las Vegas. He only appeared in 40 games as a rookie and did not factor into the rotation when healthy. Prosper’s defense may be ahead of his offense at this stage in his NBA career, which could help the Mavericks account for the departure of Derrick Jones Jr. However, that may not be enough to make O-Max fantasy relevant in 2024-25, especially with the Mavericks adding Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall.

Also on the roster is Melvin Ajinca, a second-round pick whose rights were acquired from the Knicks on draft night. The 6-foot-8 forward needs to become a more consistent perimeter shooter, but he has the size necessary to develop into an impactful defender on the wing. Alex Fudge, AJ Lawson, and Brandon Williams are also on the roster. Still, Prosper and Ajinca are the players fantasy managers should focus on when watching the Mavericks in Las Vegas.

Houston (Summer League roster)

Reigning Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore will play in Las Vegas, and he’s the kind of player who tends to be impactful in this setting due to his prior NBA experience. The question: how much will he play? If Houston gives him a full workload, Whitmore can win MVP for a second straight summer. Another intriguing name on this roster is Orlando Robinson, who the Heat recently waived. Houston has no open standard roster spots available, and Steven Adams is expected to contribute in 2024-25, but the Rockets do have an open two-way slot. Would a good run in Vegas be enough to get Robinson that spot? He’s shown promise in the past, even though that wasn’t enough to get the Heat to keep him after selecting Kel’El Ware in last month’s draft.

Former Hawks first-round pick AJ Griffin gets a change of scenery and possibly a new lease on his NBA life, as injuries and inconsistency kept him from providing much value in Atlanta. However, the biggest name (other than Whitmore) is lottery pick Reed Sheppard, whose shooting and defensive instincts could ensure him immediate rotation minutes. While his size is closer to that of an NBA point guard, Sheppard can also play off the ball. At a minimum, he will be worth the commitment in dynasty leagues, and there will also be late-round value in redraft formats. Houston signed N’Faly Dante and Jeenathan Williams to two-way contracts earlier this summer, and they should see the majority of their regular-season minutes with Rio Grande Valley.

Memphis (Summer League roster)

The Grizzlies participated in the Salt Lake City summer league, with lottery pick Zach Edey performing well. Edey and Jake LaRavia suffered ankle injuries during their loss to Utah on Monday, but the former is expected to play in Las Vegas at some point. If he can do enough to earn a spot in the starting lineup next to Jaren Jackson Jr., that would considerably boost the 7-foot-4 center’s fantasy value. LaRavia, GG Jackson, and Trey Jemison are three of the more experienced players on the Grizzlies’ summer roster. Still, their roles will be far different once the regular season begins due to Memphis being healthy. Of the three, Jackson (a second-team All-Rookie selection) is best equipped to impact fantasy basketball next season due to his scoring ability.

Scotty Pippen Jr., who gave the Grizzlies good minutes down the stretch, and second-round picks Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells are also on the roster for Las Vegas. They face similar plights to LaRavia, Jackson, and Jemison, but Pippen, Spencer, and Wells played well in Salt Lake City. Pippen and Spencer have already signed two-way deals for next season, while Wells agreed to a four-year deal with the first two seasons guaranteed. After declining Luke Kennard’s team option, Memphis has one standard contract spot available.

New Orleans (Summer League roster)

This has been an offseason of significant change for the Pelicans, with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray and Jonas Valanciunas signing with the Wizards. But Brandon Ingram remains on the roster heading into the final season of his contract, and a lucrative extension appears unlikely. How does that impact the summer league roster? 2023 lottery pick Jordan Hawkins could be in for an expanded role if Ingram is traded, as the acquisition would push another proven shooter (Trey Murphy) up in the pecking order. Hawkins had some good moments as a rookie but could not log consistent rotation minutes.

Another player on the roster who could have a notable fantasy impact is rookie Yves Missi. While a bit raw offensively, he’s an athletic finisher who defends his position well. With the exits of Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr., and the Pelicans still in the market for frontcourt help, Missi will be a pivotal addition to the team. How important he is will depend on whether or not New Orleans can do more this offseason than add Daniel Theis. Antonio Reeves, the 47th overall pick from Kentucky, was one of the best shooters in college basketball last season. While he may not be perceived to have a high ceiling due to his being 23 years old, Reeves can be an effective 3-and-D option. Like Hawkins, how much of an opportunity he gets to show that this season could depend on what happens with Ingram.

San Antonio (Summer League roster)

The Spurs hit the jackpot last spring when they won the right to select Victor Wembanyama. This summer is about continuing to get the pieces around him needed to move up in the West. Lottery pick Stephon Castle played well in Salt Lake City and will have more opportunities to show what he can do in Las Vegas. While adding Chris Paul could limit the former UConn guard’s minutes next season, there aren’t many point guards better for a rookie to learn from.

Second-round pick Harrison Ingram will also play in Las Vegas, but his chances of having a tangible fantasy impact as a rookie are smaller than Castle’s. Juan Nunez, who was also selected in the second round, did not play in Salt Lake City and is not on the roster for Las Vegas. While reports of him signing with Barcelona surfaced before the draft, there was no official word on the Spanish point guard’s immediate future. However, all signs indicate him being a draft-and-stash player in 2024-25.