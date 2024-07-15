WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 10

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_dps_dponwnbarookieoftheyear_240715.jpg
Reese over Clark for ROY is a ‘silly argument’
nbc_golf_lf_slumbersintv_240715.jpg
Slumbers full of ‘pride’ ahead of his last Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_dps_dponwnbarookieoftheyear_240715.jpg
Reese over Clark for ROY is a ‘silly argument’
nbc_golf_lf_slumbersintv_240715.jpg
Slumbers full of ‘pride’ ahead of his last Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 10

  
Published July 15, 2024 04:23 PM
Jackson challenging Clark, Reese for WNBA ROY
July 8, 2024 01:50 PM
While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been building their WNBA Rookie of the Year cases, Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman see Sparks forward Rickea Jackson putting in work to get her name in the race.

By the end of this week, we will officially be at the Olympic break. There are only two days of games this week, with every team playing once. Most leagues should have their matchups set up to go until August 18th, which will include four more days of games in the middle of next month. We’ll take a look at those closer to time and recap what we saw in the Olympics in the next rendition of this column.

For now, we’ll just focus on last week and this short week.

A’ja Wilson has been on an absolute tear lately. She has at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in three straight games and a 20-point double-double in five straight games. She had 33 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, five blocks and three 3-pointers in a win over the Dream on Friday, which came two days after the first 20/20 game of her career in Seattle. In ESPN standard leagues, Wilson has at least 200 more fantasy points than every other player in the league. She is well on her way to winning the league MVP award for the third time in her career.

Rachel Banham has had a quiet season, but she had a loud performance on Sunday. She exploded with eight 3-pointers off the bench in the win over the Mercury, which set the WNBA record for triples off the bench in a game. It was a fun performance, but managers shouldn’t be rushing to add Banham off the waiver wire.

Aside from dealing with foul trouble in their loss last Wednesday, Aliyah Boston has been playing incredibly well for the past month. She hauled in a season-high 16 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, which came two days after she put up 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks against the Mercury. Caitlin Clark has obviously been instrumental in the team’s recent success, but Boston has certainly made a massive impact as well.

Week 10 games played:

1 game- every team

Light game days:

Wednesday: 2 games

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Indiana @ Dallas

There are obviously no back-to-backs this week with every team only playing one game. There are four games on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday, so the only advantage would be to pick up a player from one of the four teams that plays Wednesday night when waivers process that morning.

Headlines:

Skylar Diggins-Smith (ankle) exits early Sunday

Diggins-Smith has had an excellent first season with the Storm, but she was forced to exit early from Sunday’s win over the Dream. Sami Whitcomb (24.5% rostered) took on an extended role in her absence and provided 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and three triples in 24 minutes off the bench, despite an inefficient shooting night. 12 of her 13 attempts were from deep, and if they choose to let Diggins-Smith rest for their final game before the Olympic break, Whitcomb will be worth streaming.

Breanna Stewart dealing with hamstring injury

Stewart missed Sunday’s win in Chicago because of a hamstring injury, which allowed Kennedy Burke (0.8%) to start in her place. She logged 31 minutes and contributed seven points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, one block and one 3-pointer. That isn’t elite production, but the opportunity is certainly there for her if Stewart remains out against Connecticut on Tuesday.

Mercury dealing with multiple injuries

Diana Taurasi (leg), Britney Griner (hip) and Natasha Cloud (knee) all played on Sunday despite the injury designations. Taurasi and Cloud both missed Friday’s game, and Griner ended up exiting early after suffering her injury. Luckily, they only have one more game before the break, which will give Cloud a chance to rest. Taurasi and Griner won’t get as much rest while suiting up for Team USA, but they will still get a chance to heal up before their season resumes.

Rookie watch:

Caitlin Clark

Despite closing out the week with a subpar performance on Sunday, this was a strong stretch for Clark. She added two more double-doubles to start the week, which gave her a five-game double-double streak before it ended up Sunday. She also had one of her best games of the season on Wednesday with 29 points, five rebounds, 13 assists, five steals, three blocks and five 3-pointers against the Mystics.

Angel Reese

The double-double streak may have come to an end after 15 games, but Reese has already cemented her name in history during her rookie season. She finished with just eight points on Sunday, but she still grabbed 16 rebounds, so she hasn’t had single digit rebounds in a game since May. The field goal percentage will start to be more of an issue when category leagues come to WNBA fantasy, but she’s still among the best players in fantasy because of her dominant rebounding numbers.

Kamilla Cardoso

Cardoso has been overshadowed by Angel Reese at times, but she has still had a strong rookie season. She had her third double-double of the season against Atlanta on Wednesday while also swatting three shots. Only Cameron Brink is averaging more blocks per game among rookies, and Cardoso is fifth in points per game (8.2) and second in rebounding (7.8).

Rickea Jackson

After scoring a career-high 22 points a week ago, Jackson followed that up by setting a new career-high with 23 this past Saturday. She has been LA’s second scoring option behind Dearica Hamby for most of the season, and she has thrived in that role. She has had some issues with consistency, which is to be expected for rookies. However, when she’s at her past, she is excellent in fantasy.