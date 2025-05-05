Pacers vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 6

It’s Tuesday, May 6, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) are all set to square off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Indiana stole Game 1 in Cleveland, 121-112, as all five starters for the Pacers scored double-digits and the bench combined for 29 points. Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points, but went 1-of-11 from three.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Rocket Arena

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Pacers (+371), Cavaliers (-488)

Spread: Cavaliers -9.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 113.49, and the Cavaliers 118.44.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pacers vs. Cavaliers game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Cavaliers to cover in Game 2 and their First Quarter Team Total Over 29.5:

“Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers couldn’t get much going from three in Game 1, going 23.7% from deep compared to the Pacers’ 52.8% of their three-pointers. The Cavs were down 11 points at the end of the first quarter and struggled to maintain the lead when they were within a possession or two, but motivation to tie up the series will be enough in Game 2. If Darius Garland is ruled in, we can expect this spread to grow past -10, so I like the -9 and -9.5 and the first quarter Team Total Over 29.5 for Cleveland up to 30.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Pacers have won 3 straight games against the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite

The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS in the playoffs

The Pacers are 4-2 ATS in the playoffs

