Knicks vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 5

It’s Monday, May 5, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Boston Celtics (61-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Boston is coming off a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep over Orlando that gave the Celtics five days of rest. Jayson Tatum averaged 31.2 points per game in the series, while Jaylen Brown recorded 23.0 PPG. On the other side, New York beat Detroit in six games with three of the wins coming in Detroit. Jalen Brunson was the only Knicks to average over 20 PPG in the series (31.5 PPG) as he scored 30-plus points in five of six games.

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics live today

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Knicks (+310), Celtics (-398)

Spread: Celtics -9

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 104.9, and the Celtics 109.6.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Knicks vs. Celtics game

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Josh Hart Over 11.5 Points:

“When Boston plays New York, the Celtics game plan is to sag off Josh Hart and make life difficult for the remainder of the Knicks’ starting lineup, aka the shooters. Because of that, Hart has posted 14-plus field goal attempts in three straight meetings and oddsmakers are listing Hart at -200 to make at least one three-pointer tonight. A role player like Hart ignites the Knicks and he will have to be aggressive in order to pull off the upset.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics on Monday

The Celtics have won 8 of their last 10 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Over is 10-6 in the Celtics’ divisional matchups this season

The Knicks have covered the Spread in 3 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Knicks have covered in 6 of their last 8 road games

