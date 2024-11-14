2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeAndre Hopkins scours for touchdowns in Buffalo, Cedric Tillman comes off bye as a WR2, and Jauan Jennings attempts to prove he belongs in the top 20.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Receivers

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at LAC 2 Nico Collins HOU at DAL 3 A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS 4 Justin Jefferson MIN at TEN 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. JAC 6 Puka Nacua LAR at NE 7 Drake London ATL at DEN 8 Cooper Kupp LAR at NE 9 George Pickens PIT vs. BAL 10 Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI 11 Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA 12 DK Metcalf SEA at SF 13 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. IND 14 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. LV 15 DeAndre Hopkins KC at BUF 16 Zay Flowers BAL at PIT 17 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. HOU 18 Cedric Tillman CLE at NO 19 Jauan Jennings SF vs. SEA 20 Davante Adams NYJ vs. IND 21 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS 22 Darnell Mooney ATL at DEN 23 Jayden Reed GB at CHI 24 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. MIN 25 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. ATL 26 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. CIN 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at SF 28 Jakobi Meyers LV at MIA 29 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at DET 30 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC 31 Tee Higgins CIN at LAC 32 Amari Cooper BUF vs. KC 33 Tank Dell HOU at DAL 34 Josh Downs IND at NYJ 35 Romeo Doubs GB at CHI 36 Jerry Jeudy CLE at NO 37 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. LV 38 DJ Moore CHI vs. GB 39 Ricky Pearsall SF vs. SEA 40 Jameson Williams DET vs. JAC 41 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. CIN 42 Jordan Addison MIN at TEN 43 Keenan Allen CHI vs. GB 44 Elijah Moore CLE at NO 45 Tyler Lockett SEA at SF 46 Xavier Worthy KC at BUF 47 Rashod Bateman BAL at PIT 48 Christian Watson GB at CHI 49 Diontae Johnson BAL at PIT 50 Mike Williams PIT vs. BAL 51 DeMario Douglas NE vs. LAR 52 Rome Odunze CHI vs. GB 53 Alec Pierce IND at NYJ 54 Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. CLE 55 Noah Brown WAS at PHI 56 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. LAR 57 Joshua Palmer LAC vs. CIN 58 Mack Hollins BUF vs. KC 59 Adonai Mitchell IND at NYJ 60 Devaughn Vele DEN vs. ATL 61 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. MIN 62 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. HOU 63 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at DEN 64 Curtis Samuel BUF vs. KC 65 Dontayvion Wicks GB at CHI 66 Demarcus Robinson LAR at NE 67 Calvin Austin III PIT vs. BAL 68 Gabe Davis JAC at DET 69 Jalen Nailor MIN at TEN

WR Notes: Tee Higgins (quad) steals so much work from Ja’Marr Chase. Chase’s with/without Higgins splits are stark. Thankfully, even his “with” Higgins numbers come out to an elite 6/99. They’re simply statsopheric (7/126) when Higgins sits. … As for Higgins, Chase’s blowups as well as Mike Gesicki’s usefulness up the seam make me skeptical the Bengals will race to return an always-injured Higgins to his typical workloads. I’m putting him on WR2 probation in a difficult Chargers matchup. … The Texans have played five games with Nico Collins and five games without. With their WR1, they average 24.4 points per game. Without, 20.4. That’s a mammoth difference for a non-quarterback. Collins is coming back for a dream date with the Cowboys, with the only problem being the same thing is true on the ground. With Bobby Slowik calling a hyper-conservative — some might say “boneheaded” — offense, there’s an off-chance Collins isn’t featured. Emphasis on “off-chance.” … Collins’ return renders a disappointing Tank Dell as more of a WR3 than WR2, but there’s always the chance Collins’ presence coupled with Stefon Diggs’ absence opens up the big-play opportunities that just haven’t been there for Dell this season.

Puka Nacua has played two games to completion since returning and out-produced Cooper Kupp in both of them. They did both provide at least 7/80 in Week 10. What it boils down to: There aren’t many reasons to worry in this Patriots matchup, and you’re starting both of them. … Producing like a WR1 since Russell Wilson’s insertion under center, George Pickens now has a blow-up spot in a Ravens defense surrendering both the most passing yards and WR fantasy points. It can still feel a little icky to put WR1 faith in this low-volume Steelers passing attack, but the process couldn’t be more straightforward. …DK Metcalf (knee) is back. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Week 9 eruption was a thermonuclear 🤔 🤔 🤔, but probably not enough to upend the DKM WR1 status quo for the time being. … Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are both locked in the same descending aircraft. Adams is leading the targets battle while Wilson wins the efficiency war. Neither feel great in the WR2 range as Aaron Rodgers inches closer to retirement, but the Colts are a strong matchup. … The Seahawks’ primary zone-based coverage should mean a good week for Deebo Samuel even with Jauan Jennings not going away.

Zay Flowers was one of Week 10’s most surprising disappointments in a shootout with a bad Bengals defense. The Steelers are a far more forbidding opponent, but the bookmakers are reasonably optimistic points will rain down in Pittsburgh. The Ravens are going to want to run, though only three teams are permitting less ground yardage than the Steelers. … How long can we keep waiting for Tyreek Hill? Longer than we have been. This Raiders matchup is something of an inflection point, however. If not now, the “when” might really not be coming. … DeAndre Hopkins has had one bad game as a Chief, one amazing afternoon, and one mediocre outing. The Bills are somewhere in the middle in terms of matchups, while the bookmakers’ shootout faith (45.5) is lukewarm. … Sometimes you just have to trust in a good player figuring it out. CeeDee Lamb at least commanded 10 Week 10 targets. Don’t look up how much yardage they generated. That should be the nadir. Unless… we get a heavy Week 11 dose of Trey Lance. We are starting to look toward the hills if that’s the case.

Cedric Tillman WR2 (real). It feels crazy, but crazier would be ignoring the post-Deshaun Watson reality. Now, maybe Jameis Winston comes out of the bye with increased Jerry Jeudy chemistry. It’s possible. We simply can’t ignore three straight 6/75 performances, especially heading into a date with a bottom-five (by yardage, they’re better by efficiency) Saints pass defense that just lost its coordinator and No. 1 cornerback. … It Tillman is a WR2, Jeudy has earned some WR3 shine with back-to-back 5/73 efforts. … A target commander to an almost stunning degree this season, Jauan Jennings easily led the 49ers’ Week 10 receiver corps. Now George Kittle is battling another hamstring issue. The Seahawks permit the ninth most WR fantasy points. You won’t find me ranking Jennings outside the top 24. … Behind Jennings (and Deebo Samuel) is Ricky Pearsall, who bookended the 49ers’ Week 9 bye with credible WR3 efforts. Questions remain about Pearsall’s targets ceiling, but he’s clearly an explosive player being fed some patented “easy Shanny” looks. He’s an upside WR4 you can treat as a WR3 in a pinch. … Calvin Ridley survived Will Levis’ return. The story there is the lack of target competition rather than the quarterback.

There have been a couple two three five too many Jayden Reed rug pulls for me to rank him as a true WR2. He at least mixes in a non-trivial amount of spiked weeks. That is still not the most likely outcome vs. a Bears defense surrendering the second fewest WR fantasy points. … It’s been a quieter few weeks for Ladd McConkey. That seems like a case for the Bengals’ pass defense, who wilts against good competition and holds up vs. lesser foes. With Justin Herbert continuing to round into form, the Chargers have squarely become the former. … Josh Downs’ upside doesn’t magically disappear with Anthony Richardson’s return under center. The floor? Yeah, that baby has rotted. I wish I had something more constructive to say. … Khalil Shakir has predictably proven to be more of a floor than ceiling option. With Amari Cooper (wrist) seemingly ready to return, the situation is muddled enough for both to earn probationary WR3 tags even with Dalton Kincaid (knee) expected to sit. … Brian Thomas Jr. is playing at less than full health with an abysmal backup against a swarming Lions defense. Maybe he’ll cash some down-field checks in comeback mode. More likely is that Mac Jones just keeps getting pounded for sacks and turnovers.