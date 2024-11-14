2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
T.J. Hockenson preps for third-down targets, Kyle Pitts goes in search of long gains in Denver, and Jake Ferguson hunts for ways to survive his quarterback chaos.
Week 11 Tight Ends
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at BUF
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. SEA
|3
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at MIA
|4
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at NO
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at TEN
|6
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|at DET
|7
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at LAC
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at DEN
|9
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs. CLE
|10
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at PIT
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|12
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. LAR
|13
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at CHI
|14
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. JAC
|15
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. HOU
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. BAL
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at DAL
|18
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. LV
|19
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|vs. CIN
|20
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. KC
|21
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. GB
|22
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at PHI
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|vs. IND
|24
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. CLE
|25
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. MIN
|26
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at BUF
|27
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|at NE
TE Notes: With 40 targets over the past three weeks, Travis Kelce has reassumed TE1 overall status by sheer force of will. … A full 49ers house equaled just four Week 10 targets for George Kittle. This being Kittle he made two spectacular plays, one of which was a touchdown. This being Kittle, he also picked up a hamstring tweak we have to monitor. Kittle’s ceiling never goes away. It’s just the floor becomes more boom or bust than it should for a player this good. If Kittle is healthy, we at least aren’t worried about a delectable Seahawks matchup. … Brock Bowers has survived the Raiders’ quarterback chaos relatively unscathed. We would have to imagine new OC Scott Turner has been given a few simple assignments, one of which is to keep feeding the ball to his first-round seam stretcher. … T.J. Hockenson was still on something of a Week 10 snap count, but he was getting fed the third-down looks that matter. The Titans are not an amazing Week 11 matchup for the Vikings’ passing game, but Hockenson has already become a locked-in TE1 again.
David Njoku and Evan Engram remain in similar boats. A higher catch floor than most. Questionable ceilings for different reasons. Njoku for his target competition, Engram because of his quarterback play. … Mike Gesicki has become a “you know the drill” player. Start him if Tee Higgins (quad) remains sidelined. Treat him as a low-end TE2 if Higgins plays, as expected. It is fair to wonder if Gesicki has maybe shown enough to have a more permanent role even once Higgins returns as the Bengals wait for their No. 2 receiver’s inevitable next injury. … Taysom Hill was a phantom penalty away from a top-five “tight end” day in Week 11. Although volatile, he profiles as more boom than bust as the Saints hunt for any receiving options amidst their injury apocalypse. … Mark Andrews has stabilized but remains acutely sensitive to his game environments. Steelers/Ravens offers not-so-sneaky shootout potential, though these teams have a habit of resorting to rock fighting when they face each other.
Hunter Henry has a tidy enough floor. He isn’t really supplementing it with ceiling. This is the part of the board where it probably makes sense to opt for the reverse formula, betting on the ceiling of someone like Mark Andrews or Tucker Kraft rather than trying to bank an empty 5/45. … Tucker Kraft offers big play and touchdown ability on the TE1/2 borderline. He still doesn’t really have a floor because of just how crowded the Packers’ skill corps has become. Although the Bears are in turmoil, they are not a plus matchup for the Pack’s offense. … It’s tempting to initiate a rankings free fall for Jake Ferguson, but he is still pretty clearly the No. 2 option in the Cowboys’ passing game. I’m going to assume Week 10 was rock bottom for all involved. That being said, literally no team is permitting fewer tight end fantasy points than the Texans. … Dawson Knox will be a perfectly fine place to go touchdown hunting if Dalton Kincaid (knee) sits, as seems likely. That’s the sole thesis of the play, however. He’s not about to go compiling in Kansas City.
Week 11 Kickers
|1
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at BUF
|2
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs KC
|3
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|at PIT
|4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at DAL
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs CIN
|6
|Jake Moody
|SF
|vs SEA
|7
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs JAC
|8
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs BAL
|9
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at CHI
|10
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs ATL
|11
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at LAC
|12
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs LV
|13
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at NE
|14
|John Parker Romo
|MIN
|at TEN
|15
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs CLE
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs WAS
|17
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at DEN
|18
|Zane Gonzalez
|WAS
|at PHI
|19
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at SF
|20
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at NO
|21
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at MIA
|22
|Joey Slye
|NE
|vs LAR
|23
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs GB
|24
|Matt Gay
|IND
|at NYJ
|25
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs HOU
|26
|Spencer Shrader
|NYJ
|vs IND
|27
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|vs MIN
|28
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at DET
Week 11 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|vs. JAC
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|at TEN
|3
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at DAL
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|vs. SEA
|5
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|at CHI
|6
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|vs. LV
|7
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|vs. ATL
|8
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|at NO
|9
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|vs. CLE
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|at NYJ
|11
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|vs. GB
|12
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|vs. MIN
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|at NE
|14
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. IND
|15
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|at DEN
|16
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|vs. CIN
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|vs. BAL
|19
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|at PHI
|20
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|at BUF
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|vs. KC
|22
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|vs. HOU
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|at PIT
|24
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at LAC
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|at MIA
|26
|New England Patriots
|NE
|vs. LAR
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at SF
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at DET