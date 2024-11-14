2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

T.J. Hockenson preps for third-down targets, Kyle Pitts goes in search of long gains in Denver, and Jake Ferguson hunts for ways to survive his quarterback chaos.

Week 11 Tight Ends

1 Travis Kelce KC at BUF 2 George Kittle SF vs. SEA 3 Brock Bowers LV at MIA 4 David Njoku CLE at NO 5 T.J. Hockenson MIN at TEN 6 Evan Engram JAC at DET 7 Mike Gesicki CIN at LAC 8 Kyle Pitts ATL at DEN 9 Taysom Hill NO vs. CLE 10 Mark Andrews BAL at PIT 11 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS 12 Hunter Henry NE vs. LAR 13 Tucker Kraft GB at CHI 14 Sam LaPorta DET vs. JAC 15 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. HOU 16 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL 17 Dalton Schultz HOU at DAL 18 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. LV 19 Will Dissly LAC vs. CIN 20 Dawson Knox BUF vs. KC 21 Cole Kmet CHI vs. GB 22 Zach Ertz WAS at PHI 23 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. IND 24 Juwan Johnson NO vs. CLE 25 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. MIN 26 Noah Gray KC at BUF 27 Davis Allen LAR at NE

TE Notes: With 40 targets over the past three weeks, Travis Kelce has reassumed TE1 overall status by sheer force of will. … A full 49ers house equaled just four Week 10 targets for George Kittle. This being Kittle he made two spectacular plays, one of which was a touchdown. This being Kittle, he also picked up a hamstring tweak we have to monitor. Kittle’s ceiling never goes away. It’s just the floor becomes more boom or bust than it should for a player this good. If Kittle is healthy, we at least aren’t worried about a delectable Seahawks matchup. … Brock Bowers has survived the Raiders’ quarterback chaos relatively unscathed. We would have to imagine new OC Scott Turner has been given a few simple assignments, one of which is to keep feeding the ball to his first-round seam stretcher. … T.J. Hockenson was still on something of a Week 10 snap count, but he was getting fed the third-down looks that matter. The Titans are not an amazing Week 11 matchup for the Vikings’ passing game, but Hockenson has already become a locked-in TE1 again.

David Njoku and Evan Engram remain in similar boats. A higher catch floor than most. Questionable ceilings for different reasons. Njoku for his target competition, Engram because of his quarterback play. … Mike Gesicki has become a “you know the drill” player. Start him if Tee Higgins (quad) remains sidelined. Treat him as a low-end TE2 if Higgins plays, as expected. It is fair to wonder if Gesicki has maybe shown enough to have a more permanent role even once Higgins returns as the Bengals wait for their No. 2 receiver’s inevitable next injury. … Taysom Hill was a phantom penalty away from a top-five “tight end” day in Week 11. Although volatile, he profiles as more boom than bust as the Saints hunt for any receiving options amidst their injury apocalypse. … Mark Andrews has stabilized but remains acutely sensitive to his game environments. Steelers/Ravens offers not-so-sneaky shootout potential, though these teams have a habit of resorting to rock fighting when they face each other.

Hunter Henry has a tidy enough floor. He isn’t really supplementing it with ceiling. This is the part of the board where it probably makes sense to opt for the reverse formula, betting on the ceiling of someone like Mark Andrews or Tucker Kraft rather than trying to bank an empty 5/45. … Tucker Kraft offers big play and touchdown ability on the TE1/2 borderline. He still doesn’t really have a floor because of just how crowded the Packers’ skill corps has become. Although the Bears are in turmoil, they are not a plus matchup for the Pack’s offense. … It’s tempting to initiate a rankings free fall for Jake Ferguson, but he is still pretty clearly the No. 2 option in the Cowboys’ passing game. I’m going to assume Week 10 was rock bottom for all involved. That being said, literally no team is permitting fewer tight end fantasy points than the Texans. … Dawson Knox will be a perfectly fine place to go touchdown hunting if Dalton Kincaid (knee) sits, as seems likely. That’s the sole thesis of the play, however. He’s not about to go compiling in Kansas City.

Week 11 Kickers

1 Harrison Butker KC at BUF 2 Tyler Bass BUF vs KC 3 Justin Tucker BAL at PIT 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at DAL 5 Cameron Dicker LAC vs CIN 6 Jake Moody SF vs SEA 7 Jake Bates DET vs JAC 8 Chris Boswell PIT vs BAL 9 Brandon McManus GB at CHI 10 Wil Lutz DEN vs ATL 11 Evan McPherson CIN at LAC 12 Jason Sanders MIA vs LV 13 Joshua Karty LAR at NE 14 John Parker Romo MIN at TEN 15 Blake Grupe NO vs CLE 16 Jake Elliott PHI vs WAS 17 Younghoe Koo ATL at DEN 18 Zane Gonzalez WAS at PHI 19 Jason Myers SEA at SF 20 Dustin Hopkins CLE at NO 21 Daniel Carlson LV at MIA 22 Joey Slye NE vs LAR 23 Cairo Santos CHI vs GB 24 Matt Gay IND at NYJ 25 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs HOU 26 Spencer Shrader NYJ vs IND 27 Nick Folk TEN vs MIN 28 Cam Little JAC at DET

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams