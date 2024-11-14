 Skip navigation
2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 14, 2024 11:41 AM
November 12, 2024 12:21 PM
The FFHH crew lists some tight ends that should be targeted on waivers, including Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox, who could be the starting tight end for the Bills with Dalton Kincaid injured.

T.J. Hockenson preps for third-down targets, Kyle Pitts goes in search of long gains in Denver, and Jake Ferguson hunts for ways to survive his quarterback chaos.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 11 Tight Ends

1Travis KelceKCat BUF
2George KittleSFvs. SEA
3Brock BowersLVat MIA
4David NjokuCLEat NO
5T.J. HockensonMINat TEN
6Evan EngramJACat DET
7Mike GesickiCINat LAC
8Kyle PittsATLat DEN
9Taysom HillNOvs. CLE
10Mark AndrewsBALat PIT
11Dallas GoedertPHIvs. WAS
12Hunter HenryNEvs. LAR
13Tucker KraftGBat CHI
14Sam LaPortaDETvs. JAC
15Jake FergusonDALvs. HOU
16Pat FreiermuthPITvs. BAL
17Dalton SchultzHOUat DAL
18Jonnu SmithMIAvs. LV
19Will DisslyLACvs. CIN
20Dawson KnoxBUFvs. KC
21Cole KmetCHIvs. GB
22Zach ErtzWASat PHI
23Tyler ConklinNYJvs. IND
24Juwan JohnsonNOvs. CLE
25Chig OkonkwoTENvs. MIN
26Noah GrayKCat BUF
27Davis AllenLARat NE

TE Notes: With 40 targets over the past three weeks, Travis Kelce has reassumed TE1 overall status by sheer force of will. … A full 49ers house equaled just four Week 10 targets for George Kittle. This being Kittle he made two spectacular plays, one of which was a touchdown. This being Kittle, he also picked up a hamstring tweak we have to monitor. Kittle’s ceiling never goes away. It’s just the floor becomes more boom or bust than it should for a player this good. If Kittle is healthy, we at least aren’t worried about a delectable Seahawks matchup. … Brock Bowers has survived the Raiders’ quarterback chaos relatively unscathed. We would have to imagine new OC Scott Turner has been given a few simple assignments, one of which is to keep feeding the ball to his first-round seam stretcher. … T.J. Hockenson was still on something of a Week 10 snap count, but he was getting fed the third-down looks that matter. The Titans are not an amazing Week 11 matchup for the Vikings’ passing game, but Hockenson has already become a locked-in TE1 again.

David Njoku and Evan Engram remain in similar boats. A higher catch floor than most. Questionable ceilings for different reasons. Njoku for his target competition, Engram because of his quarterback play. … Mike Gesicki has become a “you know the drill” player. Start him if Tee Higgins (quad) remains sidelined. Treat him as a low-end TE2 if Higgins plays, as expected. It is fair to wonder if Gesicki has maybe shown enough to have a more permanent role even once Higgins returns as the Bengals wait for their No. 2 receiver’s inevitable next injury. … Taysom Hill was a phantom penalty away from a top-five “tight end” day in Week 11. Although volatile, he profiles as more boom than bust as the Saints hunt for any receiving options amidst their injury apocalypse. … Mark Andrews has stabilized but remains acutely sensitive to his game environments. Steelers/Ravens offers not-so-sneaky shootout potential, though these teams have a habit of resorting to rock fighting when they face each other.

Hunter Henry has a tidy enough floor. He isn’t really supplementing it with ceiling. This is the part of the board where it probably makes sense to opt for the reverse formula, betting on the ceiling of someone like Mark Andrews or Tucker Kraft rather than trying to bank an empty 5/45. … Tucker Kraft offers big play and touchdown ability on the TE1/2 borderline. He still doesn’t really have a floor because of just how crowded the Packers’ skill corps has become. Although the Bears are in turmoil, they are not a plus matchup for the Pack’s offense. … It’s tempting to initiate a rankings free fall for Jake Ferguson, but he is still pretty clearly the No. 2 option in the Cowboys’ passing game. I’m going to assume Week 10 was rock bottom for all involved. That being said, literally no team is permitting fewer tight end fantasy points than the Texans. … Dawson Knox will be a perfectly fine place to go touchdown hunting if Dalton Kincaid (knee) sits, as seems likely. That’s the sole thesis of the play, however. He’s not about to go compiling in Kansas City.

Week 11 Kickers

1Harrison ButkerKCat BUF
2Tyler BassBUFvs KC
3Justin TuckerBALat PIT
4Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat DAL
5Cameron DickerLACvs CIN
6Jake MoodySFvs SEA
7Jake BatesDETvs JAC
8Chris BoswellPITvs BAL
9Brandon McManusGBat CHI
10Wil LutzDENvs ATL
11Evan McPhersonCINat LAC
12Jason SandersMIAvs LV
13Joshua KartyLARat NE
14John Parker RomoMINat TEN
15Blake GrupeNOvs CLE
16Jake ElliottPHIvs WAS
17Younghoe KooATLat DEN
18Zane GonzalezWASat PHI
19Jason MyersSEAat SF
20Dustin HopkinsCLEat NO
21Daniel CarlsonLVat MIA
22Joey SlyeNEvs LAR
23Cairo SantosCHIvs GB
24Matt GayINDat NYJ
25Brandon AubreyDALvs HOU
26Spencer ShraderNYJvs IND
27Nick FolkTENvs MIN
28Cam LittleJACat DET

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams

1Detroit LionsDETvs. JAC
2Minnesota VikingsMINat TEN
3Houston TexansHOUat DAL
4San Francisco 49ersSFvs. SEA
5Green Bay PackersGBat CHI
6Miami DolphinsMIAvs. LV
7Denver BroncosDENvs. ATL
8Cleveland BrownsCLEat NO
9New Orleans SaintsNOvs. CLE
10Indianapolis ColtsINDat NYJ
11Chicago BearsCHIvs. GB
12Tennessee TitansTENvs. MIN
13Los Angeles RamsLARat NE
14New York JetsNYJvs. IND
15Atlanta FalconsATLat DEN
16Philadelphia EaglesPHIvs. WAS
17Los Angeles ChargersLACvs. CIN
18Pittsburgh SteelersPITvs. BAL
19Washington CommandersWASat PHI
20Kansas City ChiefsKCat BUF
21Buffalo BillsBUFvs. KC
22Dallas CowboysDALvs. HOU
23Baltimore RavensBALat PIT
24Cincinnati BengalsCINat LAC
25Las Vegas RaidersLVat MIA
26New England PatriotsNEvs. LAR
27Seattle SeahawksSEAat SF
28Jacksonville JaguarsJACat DET