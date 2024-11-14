2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ready for the setup of a lifetime, Aaron Jones wonders if he’ll have to put the Vikings’ offense on his back, and Audric Estime prepares for more work as a home favorite.
Week 11 Running Backs
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|vs. SEA
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|vs. WAS
|3
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|at PIT
|4
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|at DAL
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|at DEN
|6
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|at NE
|7
|De’Von Achane
|MIA
|vs. LV
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|vs. JAC
|9
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs. CLE
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|at NYJ
|11
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|vs. IND
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|at CHI
|13
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|at SF
|14
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|at LAC
|15
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|at TEN
|16
|James Cook
|BUF
|vs. KC
|17
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|at BUF
|18
|David Montgomery
|DET
|vs. JAC
|19
|D’Andre Swift
|CHI
|vs. GB
|20
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs. LAR
|21
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|at NO
|22
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|vs. MIN
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|LAC
|vs. CIN
|24
|Audric Estime
|DEN
|vs. ATL
|25
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|at PHI
|26
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs. BAL
|27
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|at DET
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|vs. HOU
|29
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|vs. BAL
|30
|Alexander Mattison
|LV
|at MIA
|31
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|vs. CIN
|32
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|at PHI
|33
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|vs. MIN
|34
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|vs. LV
|35
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|at DEN
|36
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|vs. LV
|37
|Cam Akers
|MIN
|at TEN
|38
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|vs. IND
|39
|Tank Bigsby
|JAC
|at DET
|40
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|at PIT
|41
|Emanuel Wilson
|GB
|at CHI
|42
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|vs. KC
|43
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs. ATL
|44
|Zamir White
|LV
|at MIA
|45
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|at SF
|46
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs. HOU
|47
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|vs. ATL
|48
|Khalil Herbert
|CIN
|at LAC
|49
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|PIT
|vs. BAL
|50
|Roschon Johnson
|CHI
|vs. GB
|51
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|at NO
|52
|Jeremy McNichols
|WAS
|at PHI
|53
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|at NE
|54
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|vs. LAR
|55
|Samaje Perine
|KC
|at BUF
RB Notes: One game is not a pattern, but Christian McCaffrey handling 88 percent of the Week 10 snaps is a pretty strong indication the 49ers aren’t playing games as they look to nail down their playoff spot. The Seahawks’ defense is almost bad on the ground as it is through the air. … Saquon Barkley is suddenly getting tidal waved by Jalen Hurts at the goal line. And yet … he’s the RB7 by average PPR points over the past five weeks and RB8 over the past three. Barkley will stop getting tackled at the one soon enough. … Joe Mixon finally had a dud. It still came on 27 touches. His four-week low for handles is 24. Even with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to return, Mixon should be deployed to lethal effectiveness vs. the Cowboys’ bottom-two run defense. … Will it be a D’Andre Swift or David Montgomery game against the Jaguars? The answer is “yes” with the Lions operating as roughly 14-point home favorites. One “danger” is neither Gibbs nor D-Mont see more volume than usual as the Lions involve run-game options 3 and 4 in a non-competitive contest. Either way, they’re both beautiful plays vs. a Jags defense surrendering the third most RB fantasy points.
Kenneth Walker for floor, James Cook for ceiling, Josh Jacobs for the in-between. … It was not an inspiring Week 10 for De’Von Achane, but Tua Tagovailoa kept the receptions flowing. Achane now has at least five grabs in each of the three games since Tua’s return. … More interesting is what’s happening behind Achane. Essentially mothballed following a Week 9 fumble, Raheem Mostert received zero Week 10 carries. He did catch two passes. Coach Mike McDaniel has insisted it’s not a benching, but it’s more than enough to drop Mostert outside the top 30 at running back. Keep an eye on rookie Jaylen Wright going forward. … Breece Hall is outside the top 15 by average PPR points over the past five weeks and outside the top 25 over the past three. He has only seven receptions over his past three games, which coincides with Davante Adams getting up to speed on Gang Green’s offense. This is where the Jets running under 60 plays per game really begins to become a problem for a workload-based back. Hall is at least maintaining a 15ish-touch floor. The Colts are a strong matchup.
Aaron Jones continues to show surprising injury resilience this season, with the latest evidence being his ability to play through his Week 10 rib injury. It’s tempting to worry about a decreased Week 11 workload vs. a seemingly non-competitive Titans squad, but Vegas has Minnesota as somewhat anemic 5.5-point (ish) road favorites. That, coupled with Tennessee’s defensive weakness being on the ground keeps Jones locked in as a mid-range RB2. For his part, Cam Akers sneaks into the top 40. … The Titans had talked about trying to take a load off Tony Pollard’s monster touch totals, and they did just that in Tyjae Spears’ Week 10 return. Pollard played only 54 percent of the snaps, the first time all season he failed to reach 60. He still amassed 13 touches, but Spears was an effective change of pace. Consider Pollard a questionable RB2 as opposed to the more locked-in option he had been. …Having previously never played more than 10 percent of the Broncos’ snaps, Audric Estime reached 45 in Week 10. He out-carried the next leading rusher 14-3, and Javonte Williams 14-1. Coach Sean Payton said afterward Estime will continue to be fed looks. It’s all more than enough to get him into the RB2 mix as an under-the-radar Week 11 home favorite.
Chase Brown has not been good since Zack Moss’ injury. Khalil Herbert has now had nearly two weeks to get up to speed following his trade acquisition. “Keep an eye on it,” as they say. … Nick Chubb did not look like a healthy man heading into the Browns’ Week 10 bye, though he’s reached 16 touches each of his past two appearances. The Saints are the only team in the league allowing over five yards per carry. Browns/Saints should be a close game with several goal-line opportunities for the Browns’ comeback back. … J.K. Dobbins’ usage did not collapse in Gus Edwards’ return, though his 66 percent snap share was his lowest since Edwards’ last full game in Week 3. It’s not hard to see why. Working in Dobbins’ favor is that Edwards also doesn’t have the juice, and even the diminished snap share produced 18 Week 10 touches. … Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is finally returning, but he doesn’t have the air of a player who is particularly close to 100 percent health. That, combined with being a short-week road underdog against a solid run defense conspires to make B-Rob more of a touchdown-based FLEX than touches-based RB2 for his return.
Ankle-hobbled, Najee Harris will depend on goal-line looks if he’s healthy for Sunday’s potential shootout with the Ravens. Teams can pass on Baltimore, but they can’t run. If Russell Wilson and company get Harris to the one, he can hopefully punch it in. If Harris sits, Jaylen Warren will be a fun RB2 in a hopefully back-and-forth affair. … Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are getting dangerously close to “doesn’t matter” territory. That’s especially true for game-script sensitive Bigsby as he nurses an ankle injury as a two-touchdown underdog. In theory, Etienne is a nice trail-mode option, but the Lions are poised to dominate time of possession vs. a Jaguars offense that runs the league’s fewest plays. … Siri, is Rico Dowdle screwed? After handling a season high 71 percent of the snaps in Dak Prescott’s last start, that tumbled to 52 percent for Cooper Rush’s debut. It was still Dowdle’s third best mark of the season, while the Texans seem less likely to boat race Dallas than the Eagles. Teams have an easier time running on Houston than throwing into the teeth of its defense. Dowdle is a “just fine” FLEX.