2024 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ready for the setup of a lifetime, Aaron Jones wonders if he’ll have to put the Vikings’ offense on his back, and Audric Estime prepares for more work as a home favorite.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Running Backs

1 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA 2 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. WAS 3 Derrick Henry BAL at PIT 4 Joe Mixon HOU at DAL 5 Bijan Robinson ATL at DEN 6 Kyren Williams LAR at NE 7 De’Von Achane MIA vs. LV 8 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. JAC 9 Alvin Kamara NO vs. CLE 10 Jonathan Taylor IND at NYJ 11 Breece Hall NYJ vs. IND 12 Josh Jacobs GB at CHI 13 Kenneth Walker SEA at SF 14 Chase Brown CIN at LAC 15 Aaron Jones MIN at TEN 16 James Cook BUF vs. KC 17 Kareem Hunt KC at BUF 18 David Montgomery DET vs. JAC 19 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. GB 20 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAR 21 Nick Chubb CLE at NO 22 Tony Pollard TEN vs. MIN 23 J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. CIN 24 Audric Estime DEN vs. ATL 25 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS at PHI 26 Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL 27 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at DET 28 Rico Dowdle DAL vs. HOU 29 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL 30 Alexander Mattison LV at MIA 31 Gus Edwards LAC vs. CIN 32 Austin Ekeler WAS at PHI 33 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. MIN 34 Raheem Mostert MIA vs. LV 35 Tyler Allgeier ATL at DEN 36 Jaylen Wright MIA vs. LV 37 Cam Akers MIN at TEN 38 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. IND 39 Tank Bigsby JAC at DET 40 Justice Hill BAL at PIT 41 Emanuel Wilson GB at CHI 42 Ray Davis BUF vs. KC 43 Javonte Williams DEN vs. ATL 44 Zamir White LV at MIA 45 Zach Charbonnet SEA at SF 46 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. HOU 47 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. ATL 48 Khalil Herbert CIN at LAC 49 Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. BAL 50 Roschon Johnson CHI vs. GB 51 Jerome Ford CLE at NO 52 Jeremy McNichols WAS at PHI 53 Blake Corum LAR at NE 54 Antonio Gibson NE vs. LAR 55 Samaje Perine KC at BUF

RB Notes: One game is not a pattern, but Christian McCaffrey handling 88 percent of the Week 10 snaps is a pretty strong indication the 49ers aren’t playing games as they look to nail down their playoff spot. The Seahawks’ defense is almost bad on the ground as it is through the air. … Saquon Barkley is suddenly getting tidal waved by Jalen Hurts at the goal line. And yet … he’s the RB7 by average PPR points over the past five weeks and RB8 over the past three. Barkley will stop getting tackled at the one soon enough. … Joe Mixon finally had a dud. It still came on 27 touches. His four-week low for handles is 24. Even with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to return, Mixon should be deployed to lethal effectiveness vs. the Cowboys’ bottom-two run defense. … Will it be a D’Andre Swift or David Montgomery game against the Jaguars? The answer is “yes” with the Lions operating as roughly 14-point home favorites. One “danger” is neither Gibbs nor D-Mont see more volume than usual as the Lions involve run-game options 3 and 4 in a non-competitive contest. Either way, they’re both beautiful plays vs. a Jags defense surrendering the third most RB fantasy points.

Kenneth Walker for floor, James Cook for ceiling, Josh Jacobs for the in-between. … It was not an inspiring Week 10 for De’Von Achane, but Tua Tagovailoa kept the receptions flowing. Achane now has at least five grabs in each of the three games since Tua’s return. … More interesting is what’s happening behind Achane. Essentially mothballed following a Week 9 fumble, Raheem Mostert received zero Week 10 carries. He did catch two passes. Coach Mike McDaniel has insisted it’s not a benching, but it’s more than enough to drop Mostert outside the top 30 at running back. Keep an eye on rookie Jaylen Wright going forward. … Breece Hall is outside the top 15 by average PPR points over the past five weeks and outside the top 25 over the past three. He has only seven receptions over his past three games, which coincides with Davante Adams getting up to speed on Gang Green’s offense. This is where the Jets running under 60 plays per game really begins to become a problem for a workload-based back. Hall is at least maintaining a 15ish-touch floor. The Colts are a strong matchup.

Aaron Jones continues to show surprising injury resilience this season, with the latest evidence being his ability to play through his Week 10 rib injury. It’s tempting to worry about a decreased Week 11 workload vs. a seemingly non-competitive Titans squad, but Vegas has Minnesota as somewhat anemic 5.5-point (ish) road favorites. That, coupled with Tennessee’s defensive weakness being on the ground keeps Jones locked in as a mid-range RB2. For his part, Cam Akers sneaks into the top 40. … The Titans had talked about trying to take a load off Tony Pollard’s monster touch totals, and they did just that in Tyjae Spears’ Week 10 return. Pollard played only 54 percent of the snaps, the first time all season he failed to reach 60. He still amassed 13 touches, but Spears was an effective change of pace. Consider Pollard a questionable RB2 as opposed to the more locked-in option he had been. …Having previously never played more than 10 percent of the Broncos’ snaps, Audric Estime reached 45 in Week 10. He out-carried the next leading rusher 14-3, and Javonte Williams 14-1. Coach Sean Payton said afterward Estime will continue to be fed looks. It’s all more than enough to get him into the RB2 mix as an under-the-radar Week 11 home favorite.

Chase Brown has not been good since Zack Moss’ injury. Khalil Herbert has now had nearly two weeks to get up to speed following his trade acquisition. “Keep an eye on it,” as they say. … Nick Chubb did not look like a healthy man heading into the Browns’ Week 10 bye, though he’s reached 16 touches each of his past two appearances. The Saints are the only team in the league allowing over five yards per carry. Browns/Saints should be a close game with several goal-line opportunities for the Browns’ comeback back. … J.K. Dobbins’ usage did not collapse in Gus Edwards’ return, though his 66 percent snap share was his lowest since Edwards’ last full game in Week 3. It’s not hard to see why. Working in Dobbins’ favor is that Edwards also doesn’t have the juice, and even the diminished snap share produced 18 Week 10 touches. … Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is finally returning, but he doesn’t have the air of a player who is particularly close to 100 percent health. That, combined with being a short-week road underdog against a solid run defense conspires to make B-Rob more of a touchdown-based FLEX than touches-based RB2 for his return.

Ankle-hobbled, Najee Harris will depend on goal-line looks if he’s healthy for Sunday’s potential shootout with the Ravens. Teams can pass on Baltimore, but they can’t run. If Russell Wilson and company get Harris to the one, he can hopefully punch it in. If Harris sits, Jaylen Warren will be a fun RB2 in a hopefully back-and-forth affair. … Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are getting dangerously close to “doesn’t matter” territory. That’s especially true for game-script sensitive Bigsby as he nurses an ankle injury as a two-touchdown underdog. In theory, Etienne is a nice trail-mode option, but the Lions are poised to dominate time of possession vs. a Jaguars offense that runs the league’s fewest plays. … Siri, is Rico Dowdle screwed? After handling a season high 71 percent of the snaps in Dak Prescott’s last start, that tumbled to 52 percent for Cooper Rush’s debut. It was still Dowdle’s third best mark of the season, while the Texans seem less likely to boat race Dallas than the Eagles. Teams have an easier time running on Houston than throwing into the teeth of its defense. Dowdle is a “just fine” FLEX.